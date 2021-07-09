David Weekley Homes Partners with Local Nonprofit Organizations

David Weekley Homes recently partnered with 19 local nonprofit organizations through the company’s CARE Build Month projects. Team Members across the country volunteered more than 2,100 hours to complete a variety of projects that benefitted more than 900 individuals. Projects included building beds and ramps, constructing a green house and planters, stuffing backpacks with school supplies and much more.

Several of the company’s local divisions, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, Tampa and the corporate office partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and other organizations to build beds for children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor. In addition to constructing and delivering over 600 beds, our teams also collected bedding and toiletries from their communities.

“The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Indianapolis Chapter could not be more pleased with the build day event held by David Weekley Homes,” said David Fryman, chief financial officer of business development at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “New standards have definitely been set from efficiency to quality control.”

Additionally, multiple teams also worked with local organizations to build ramps for residents living in homes with accessibility difficulties. Nashville team members worked with Tucker’s House and the Charleston team paired with Operation Home.

“This was my first Build Month, and I couldn’t have had a better time,” said Josh Carter, a sales consultant with David Weekley Homes in Nashville. “This project was very special to me and I’m glad we had the opportunity to help out our community in that way! I can’t wait for the next one.”

The project was an initiative of the company’s CARE program, which is a charitable and volunteer program that partners team members, homeowners, homebuyers and community partners with nonprofits to make a positive impact in the lives of everyone it touches and in all the communities it builds through its purpose, Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives. This is accomplished by company team members volunteering countless hours to different organizations in their communities. Additionally, more than $250 million has been donated over the last 20 years to worthy causes in the U.S. and abroad through company earnings and The David Weekley Family Foundation.