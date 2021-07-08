Harris County Transit Launches On-Demand Transportation

Generation Park-Area Residents Gain New Service

Harris County Transit Plus begins its inaugural on-demand transport service today for residents living in the Generation Park-area of Precincts 1, 2 and 4.

This affordable service allows residents to schedule transportation from point A to point B, within two established zones, running along the Northeast quadrant of Beltway 8. The service provides a faster trip and enhanced passenger experience through areas of the county that are less densely developed.

The fare to ride is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, seniors and those with disabilities. Cash, transfers from other buses and the METRO Q? Fare Card are acceptable forms of payment.

The North Zone runs along Beltway 8 between Highway 59 and the northeast portion of Beltway 8. The South Zone runs between the northeast portion of Beltway 8 to Wallisville Road. The transit zone also includes the area within three-quarters of a mile in either direction of these sections of Beltway 8.

The METRO Eastex Park and Ride, located at 14,400 Old Humble Road, is the northernmost anchor point and the Jim Fonteno Annex, located at 14,350 Wallisville Road, is the southernmost anchor point. A central, transfer anchor point in Generation Park is 19,300 W. Lake Houston Parkway, where riders can transfer between zones. Additional anchor points can be found in each zone at the Walmart parking lots located at 9235 N. Sam Houston Parkway E and 5655 E. Sam Houston Parkway N (see map).

Two 18-passenger buses will travel within these two zones every Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Transit Plus is the result of the taking a closer look at the needs of residents and barriers to service that are unique to this section of Harris County. We have prescribed a system that works best for this area,” said Harris County Community Services Department Executive Director Dr. Adrienne M. Holloway. “We are innovating to meet the needs of residents who require flexible transit options and of businesses that require a mobile workforce.”

“Our survey revealed a transportation gap in the county’s Northeast corridor,” said Paul Weisser, assistant director of Transit Services for the Harris County Community Services Department. “Our goal is for Transit Plus to offer a great customer service experience for residents while allowing them to get where they need to be in a timely manner and at an affordable price.”

Residents make a reservation by phoning the transit call center at 832-927-4953 to be picked up and dropped off at any flex stop within the designated zone(s). Reservations can be made up to three days in advance or as late as one hour before pick up. Residents without a reservation can catch a ride at one of the anchor point locations. Transit Plus operates within the zoned areas and does not follow a traditional, fixed bus route, thereby allowing businesses and other service providers in the area to benefit from increased foot traffic. Reservations also can be made using a QR code (attached).

Transit Plus also allows for riders to transfer to existing Harris County routes servicing Sheldon, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Crosby, The Highlands, Baytown and La Porte, as well as the METRO Eastex Park and Ride where METRO fares apply.

Harris County Transit conducted a survey of approximately 97,000 residents in five zip codes to determine the specifications for Transit Plus. Funding for this project, slated to run through February 2022, is approximately $285,000 and is provided by the Harris County Commissioners Court and the Federal Transit Administration.