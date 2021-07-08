Greater Houston Area Kendra Scott Stores Host Lemonade Day Youth Entrepreneurs and Supporters

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17

Community-Minded Jeweler Offers Discounts for Shoppers and Donations to Lemonade Day Houston!

Seven Kendra Scott stores and their generous, community-minded staff in the greater Houston area will host enthusiastic young business owners as they share creative and tasty lemonade recipes on Lemonade Day Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the Lemonade Day Kendra Scott store events on July 17, Kendra Scott patrons who support the lemonade stands will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. In addition, Kendra Scott will donate 10 percent of all purchases made during the event to Lemonade Day Houston. Guests will also be able to participate in a special gift with purchase.

Those who wish to support Lemonade Day by shopping at Kendra Scott online may enter the code GIVEBACK-AEYDX during checkout at www.kendrascott.com all day on July 17 and July 18. Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of these online purchases to benefit Lemonade Day Houston.

“Kendra Scott is a Texas-proud lifestyle brand founded on principles of family, fashion and philanthropy by a female entrepreneur and mother Kendra Scott. Kendra Scott’s partnership with Lemonade Day Houston is a natural fit. We especially love to support organizations that help children live their best and brightest lives. Instilling values of entrepreneurial thinking and behavior encourages the next generation of dreamers and doers like Kendra Scott,” commented Hilary Wetmore Bordelon, Kendra Scott marketing and philanthropic manager for the Gulf Coast Region.

Lemonade Day was established in Houston in 2007 by serial entrepreneur Michael Holthouse and his wife Lisa. The program has impacted more that 1 million kids and has expanded to more than 80 licensed communities in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Lemonade Day lessons include business planning, financial management, marketing, and customer service, selecting a location, and charitable giving. Lemonade Day business owners are encouraged to “spend some, save some, and share some of their profits” with a cause that matters to them.

For more information on Lemonade Day or to register kids to participate in this free program, please visit www.lemonadeday.org/Houston . For details about the Lemonade Day Houston Kendra Scott promotion, please visit https://kendrascotthoustonlemonadeday.splashthat.com/

“Kendra Scott has been a long-time supporter of Lemonade Day, which teaches kids how to start their own lemonade business or any other kid-friendly venture. I am extremely thankful to the Kendra Scott Houston area managers and staff for allowing our Lemonade Day kids to host their lemonade stands at all seven Kendra Scott stores in our Houston area and for donating a percentage of sales on Lemonade Day to benefit our program,” said Bailey Kinney, Lemonade Day Houston executive director.

Kinney explained that Lemonade Day Houston typically hosts events for young lemonade business owners in parks, retail centers, places of worship and other public areas every year during the first weekend in May. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Lemonade Day Houston events are being held this summer instead.

Kendra Scott Locations Supporting Lemonade Day Houston

Kendra Scott store locations participating in this special event with Lemonade Day Houston this year are the following: