kW and kWh explained – What exactly is a kWh?

Like everything, energy is measured in units. So, why do you need to know about these units? It is important to understand these units when it comes to your energy bill because your electricity and gas suppliers use these units to calculate your energy usage. Understanding this small point can help you understand how you use your energy.

What is A Watt?

To better understand what kw and kWh are, we first need to understand what a watt is. When we talk about electricity, a watt is a basic unit that is used. A watt is a unit used to measure power.

Power is defined as the rate at which energy is either consumed or produced. One watt is the measure of the rate of power over a period of time. In more basic terms, a watt is how I measure the flow of electricity. So, the more the electrical flow of an appliance, the greater the Watts of that appliance.

All forms of energy flow can be measured using watts, whether it be electricity, gas, or even solar energy.

What is a kW?

kW is short for Kilowatt; it means 1000 watts. A watt is a unit used to measure the rate of power. So, when an appliance is labeled as 10,000 watts, it can also be labeled as a 10kW appliance.

What Is the Difference Between kW and kWh?

It can be easy to confuse kW and kWh because they look almost the same; there is, however, a difference. So, what is a kilowatt hour? A kilowatt-hour (kWh) is used to measure energy. 1 kWh is equivalent to 1,000 watts of energy that have been used in an hour’s time.

Your electricity and gas suppliers usually use a kWh to calculate what your energy usage has been and consequently your bill.

Reading kWhs on Your Energy Bill

It is easy to read how many kWhs you are using from your energy bill. The kWhs are clearly displayed in the usage section of your bill. It will show you how many kWh you have used and how much you are paying your supplier for the kWhs.

What Is the Cost of a kWh?

Once you understand the concept of a kilowatt-hour, the next reasonable question is how much does a kWh cost. There is no set cost of a kWh. The cost of a kWh is dependent on a range of factors, including the sort of energy plan you have, the payment method you choose (for example, prepayment or credit), where you live, and – depending on your tariff – when you used the energy.

Switching Suppliers

Once you know what a kWh is and how much you are paying, you can then consider switching suppliers. Knowing what you are paying for your current usage, you can then look for more competitive prices and save on your energy bills. Comparing various energy suppliers for your gas and electricity can be beneficial in finding a cheaper plan than your current billing plan.

Knowing what a kW and kWh are may not be the top priority for people. However, knowing what a kWh is and how it affects your energy bills is incredibly beneficial. By having this awareness, you may find that you can change your supplier and lower your energy costs.