There are already more than a billion users on Instagram – everyone wants to attract subscribers to their profiles. To promote your Instagram account in 2021, you will have to apply several tricky techniques. You can combine both free and paid promotion methods: targeted advertising, launching contests, mutual advertising, and others. We have compiled some cool ideas on how to promote Instagram from scratch in this article.

1. Create a Business Account

You are free to create, test, and improve your social media marketing experience with the aitarget tool, which optimizes your efforts maximally. If you want to seriously engage in Instagram promotion, then the first step is to switch to a business account. It has functions that are not available for regular users:

extended description;

communication buttons (phone, mail, map);

indication of the category (a line in which you may indicate the field of activity);

statistics (views, bookmarking, the number of subscriptions and unsubscriptions in the last days);

the ability to run ads.

To switch to a business account, click on three strips in the upper right corner, go to the “Settings” – “Account”. Click on the bright blue line – “Switch to a professional account.” Done!

2. Consider a Relevant Account Name

In addition to the username, Instagram offers you to choose a name, which may differ from the login. Here you can enter your first and last name, write the name of the sphere, service, or product. Also, you are free to specify the region. By these parameters, you can be found in the search.

3. Add a Quality Avatar

Choose a bright and “talking” picture: you can use the company’s logo or symbol for business, while for individuals it is better to use a portrait. The better the idea of the project is read from the profile picture, the higher the chances that your account will be noticed in the search, or when you comment on someone else’s publication. When choosing an image, remember two nuances:

the final version of the picture will be presented to the audience in the form of a circle – this means that the original version is cut at the edges;

The avatar should evoke associations with the services you provide (or with you in general).

For the perfect picture, we recommend using templates.

4. Add Hashtags

Hashtags are added to accomplish several tasks:

the post can be found in the hashtag search;

the post appears in the feed of those who are subscribed to the hashtag;

create collections – posts on a specific topic may be marked with one hashtag;

promote your brand.

Hashtags come in high, medium, low frequency, branded, and unique:

The high-frequency ones include everything: #sea, #cinema, #coffee, etc;

Mid-range tags can be related to a specific topic (#Eurovision2021, #readingbooks), or to a popular region (#triptoItaly, #beautifulParis);

Low-frequency tags are rarely used: #Ilovegrapes, #rainymay;

Brand names contain the names of the company: #apple, #ryanair;

Unique tags are created individually, for example, to set a category: #pythontips, #pythonforbeginners.

To promote your Instagram account, use the first three types of hashtags – people can use them to find you in the search or see you in the feed. It is optimal to add no more than 10 hashtags to each post, the maximum number is 30. You can put them at the end of the text, in the comments, or insert them directly into the post text if it fits the content.

5. Use Geotags

With their help, you can increase the coverage of posts. When you geotag a post, it will automatically be included in the collection of posts with this tag. If the post gets a lot of reactions and is more popular than others in this location, then it can get to the top, and others will see it.

6. Attract an Audience from TikTok

TikTok is an excellent platform from which you can lure users to your Insta account. One viral video can bring thousands of new subscribers. If you cut off the video at the most interesting moment and invite users to watch it on Instagram, then you can get a lot of new subscribers. For example, the blogger Austin uploaded a video of him tossing Mentos into the bathroom with Coke. The video ends at the very moment when there should be a spectacular explosion, and in the comments, it is written that the continuation can be viewed on Instagram. The video has received 1.5 million views.

In Conclusion

The number of subscribers and the level of audience engagement are in your hands. Feel free to experiment with content and publication times, be more attentive to your audience, and don’t forget to add geolocation, hashtags, and post stories. You can do it!