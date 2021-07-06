Summer session of Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference scheduled

The Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the Upper Gulf Coast region.

Join the conference via Zoom on Thursday, July 29. The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon.

The counties of Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado and Austin join with Fort Bend to put on this event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability.

Although organizers were unable to host their annual Vegetable Conference in February, they have put together a short virtual summer session with topics centered on sustainable and organic production, disease and insect management and variety selection.

Partnering sponsors have allowed organizers to offer this program to attendees at only $10 per person. Three (3) continuing education credits will be offered in the General category for Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator license holders.