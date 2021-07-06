Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Celebration of Independence Day

‘The sacrifices of our brave servicemen and women have secured our way of life for over two centuries, from those who sacrificed at the very birth of our country, to those who fight every single day to preserve the gift of liberty’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement and video in commemoration of Independence Day:

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Commemorates Independence Day 2021

“Today, all across Texas and the country, Americans are blessed to celebrate Independence Day surrounded by loved ones again after an incredibly difficult year.

“As we reflect on the resiliency of our country and the many freedoms we enjoy, it’s critical to remember why we are still a beacon of hope and liberty all across the globe.

“The sacrifices of our brave servicemen and women have secured our way of life for over two centuries, from those who sacrificed at the very birth of our country, to those who fight every single day to preserve the gift of liberty.

“May God bless those serving in our Armed Forces and all of your families, and may God bless our veterans as all of us together commemorate our great nation’s founding, and may God continue to bless the United States of America for centuries to come.”