Katy ISD Announces its 2020-21 Student-Athletes of the Year

By George Slaughter
Bryce Foster, of Taylor High School, and Ally Batenhorst, of Seven Lakes High School, have been named 2020-21 Student-Athletes of the Year by the Katy Independent School District’s athletics department.
Foster and Batenhorst receive a $2,500 scholarship, donated to the district by BSN Sports, to the university or college of their choice.
“We have many outstanding athletes in Katy ISD, making this a very difficult process to narrow down to just one male and one female athlete,” Debbie Decker, executive director of athletics, said in a news release. “This past year, Bryce and Ally capped off outstanding careers and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
Foster will attend Texas A&M University. The district said he is best known for being an extremely hard-working, respectful and genuine young man who has established himself as one of the most accomplished athletes in Katy ISD history. In both football and track and field, Foster has performed at an elite level and his numerous awards and recognitions are a reflection of his accomplishments. A true champion both on and off the competition field, Foster is a first-class student-athlete.
His awards, honors, and recognitions include:
- 1st Place District/Area/Regional/State Shot Put
- 1st Place District/Area Discus
- 2nd Place Regional Discus
- 3rd Place State Discus
- Texas Track and Field Coaches Association – 2021 Male Field Athlete of the Year
- Finished season as the #1 throw in both shot put and discus
- Texas A&M signee in both football and track & field
- 1st Team All-State Football – 2020, 2021
- Honorable Mention Academic All-State Football – 2020, 2021
- Unanimous All-District Football 2019, 2020
- Dave Campbell 1st Team All-State
- Max Preps 1st Team All-State
- Texas Sports Writers Association 1st team All-State
- Whataburger Super Team
- Adidas All-American
Batenhorst will attend the University of Nebraska. The district said she is known as a hard-working student that leads with class. She is humble even though her awards are numerous. She is dedicated to her studies as well as her performance on the court. Some of her school records include having the most career kills, the most career digs, and the most kills in a match.
Her awards, honors, and recognitions include:
- 2020-21 Gatorade Athlete of the Year Finalist
- 2020 AVCA/Under Armour All American First Team
- 2020 VolleyballMag.com HS All American First Team
- 2020 All VYPE Public School First Team
- 2020 Texas Sports Writers Association Player of the Year and All State 1st Team
- 2020 TGCA Academic All State
- 2020 TGCA Legacy All Star Team
- 2020 UIL 6A State Championship Most Valuable Player
- 2020 UIL 6A State Championship All Tournament
- 2020 6A State Tournament Record Holder – Most Kills in a Match, 35 (State Semifinals vs. Reagan)
- 2020 19-6A Most Valuable Player
- 2020 19-6A First Team All-District
- 2020 19-6A Academic All District
- 2020 THSCA Academic All State
- 2020 Fox 26 “Making the Grade” Student of the Week
- 2020 USA Women’s Junior National Training Team
- 2020 Listed as #3 in 2021 Recruiting Class according to PrepVolleyball
- 2020 MaxPreps National Player of the Year Watch List
- 2020 MaxPreps National Player of the Week 9/21/20
- 2020 VolleyballMag.com Top 25 Underclassmen to Watch
- 2020 All-VYPE Houston 1st Team Member
- 2020 MaxPreps Preseason High School Volleyball All American
- 2020 Varsity Captain
- 2019-20 Gatorade Athlete of the Year Candidate