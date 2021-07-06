Katy ISD Announces its 2020-21 Student-Athletes of the Year

By George Slaughter

Bryce Foster, of Taylor High School, and Ally Batenhorst, of Seven Lakes High School, have been named 2020-21 Student-Athletes of the Year by the Katy Independent School District’s athletics department.

Foster and Batenhorst receive a $2,500 scholarship, donated to the district by BSN Sports, to the university or college of their choice.

“We have many outstanding athletes in Katy ISD, making this a very difficult process to narrow down to just one male and one female athlete,” Debbie Decker, executive director of athletics, said in a news release. “This past year, Bryce and Ally capped off outstanding careers and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Foster will attend Texas A&M University. The district said he is best known for being an extremely hard-working, respectful and genuine young man who has established himself as one of the most accomplished athletes in Katy ISD history. In both football and track and field, Foster has performed at an elite level and his numerous awards and recognitions are a reflection of his accomplishments. A true champion both on and off the competition field, Foster is a first-class student-athlete.

His awards, honors, and recognitions include:

1st Place District/Area/Regional/State Shot Put

1st Place District/Area Discus

2nd Place Regional Discus

3rd Place State Discus

Texas Track and Field Coaches Association – 2021 Male Field Athlete of the Year

Finished season as the #1 throw in both shot put and discus

Texas A&M signee in both football and track & field

1st Team All-State Football – 2020, 2021

Honorable Mention Academic All-State Football – 2020, 2021

Unanimous All-District Football 2019, 2020

Dave Campbell 1st Team All-State

Max Preps 1st Team All-State

Texas Sports Writers Association 1st team All-State

Whataburger Super Team

Adidas All-American

Batenhorst will attend the University of Nebraska. The district said she is known as a hard-working student that leads with class. She is humble even though her awards are numerous. She is dedicated to her studies as well as her performance on the court. Some of her school records include having the most career kills, the most career digs, and the most kills in a match.

Her awards, honors, and recognitions include: