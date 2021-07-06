COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in 14 Residents in Harris County

All 14 Residents were Unvaccinated

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) reports 14 individuals in unincorporated Harris County contracted the COVID-19 Delta variant between April and June 2021. All 14 individuals were unvaccinated.

The CDC reports nearly 25 percent of new COVID-19 cases were linked to the Delta variant and are up six percent from early June of this year. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of the virus and appears to make people sicker. Even though 14 Delta variant cases have been confirmed through additional testing, that number may not reflect the total number of cases in our community.

The best protection against the variant is being fully vaccinated with any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines . Variants are mutations or changes to the genes of the original virus and there are currently four notable COVID-19 variants in the US. The Delta variant was first identified in India in April 2021 and currently is the most concerning to medical professionals.

The 14 cases were diagnosed through additional testing (sequencing) and information available is as follows:

All 14 people were unvaccinated against COVID-19

against COVID-19 Nine of the cases are males and five are females

Age range from people in their 20’s to people in their 60’s

No related deaths have been reported

HCPH recommends all individuals 12 years and older get vaccinated. To be protected against the Delta variant and all other currently COVID-19 known variants, individuals must be fully vaccinated.

It typically takes two weeks after getting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or two weeks after getting both doses of Moderna or Pfizer for your body to build protection against the virus. Getting only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine does not provide nearly as much protection against the variant as two doses do. Currently only half of Harris County residents are fully vaccinated.