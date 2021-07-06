Wednesday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m.
Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church
2353 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005
Join us for this year’s Ecumenical Observance of the 2021 World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. This evening prayer service offers an opportunity for Houston Christians of all traditions, members of environmental groups and local officials to join hearts and voices at a decisive moment for our natural world. Scientists, activists, the world’s poor and even children from across the globe are beseeching leaders in all areas of civic life to inspire moral action to address the current ecological crisis. This joint prayer service will be a time to give thanks, to repent, to plead for moral courage, and to bear witness to all of Houston of our unity in declaring that the climate emergency and the biodiversity crisis are ethical imperatives that must be addressed now. Please register for planning purposes on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-world-day-of-prayer-for-the-care-of-creation-tickets-162059192407. Bike parking is available in the church parking lot. Additional parking for vehicles is available in the Rice University stadium lot across the street. Metro buses lines 27, 41 & 84 stop nearby. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings while inside the building. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for additional information.