Harris County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Suspect in Shooting

By George Slaughter

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for shooting and wounding two men at a local bar.

On Saturday, a 911 call was placed at the Lazy Frog Bar, 4331 N. State Highway 6. The bar is in far west Harris County.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect and a 34-year-old mane were involved in a physical disturbance, and the suspect was escorted out of the bar at about 2:40 a.m.

At about 2:46 a.m., the suspect returned with a pistol in his hand. He aimed at the first victim, but that man pulled out his own gun and fired twice at the suspect, but missed.

The suspect then returned fire, wounding the victim. A 36-year-old male employee of the bar was also wounded.

The suspect then fled the bar to his vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Juke 2015-2020 model, possibly mustard yellow or goldish in color.

The male is described as a Hispanic, 35-40 years of age, with numerous tattoos on his arm, neck, and chest area. He is 5’8 to 5’10 tall, with a stocky build and military type haircut.

Both victims are still in critical condition at Memorial Herman Hospital.

In a news release, investigators released images of the suspect and the vehicle he used to leave the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.