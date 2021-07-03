Put Your Baby to Sleep With These Useful Tips

Over the first two to three months, a baby usually sleeps for a longer period, which gradually decreases after the third month. Babies normally sleep and wake up alternately at all hours of the day. Although it’s not unusual for you and your baby to have messed up sleeping patterns in the first year, there are some tips and tricks you can use to put your infant to sleep at night properly so you can get some hours of sleep as well.

Set A Routine

A baby’s sleeping habits can be developed by making them aware of their surrounding conditions in a way that they recognize the cues of the day and night. Nighttime should be accompanied by dim lights and low noises so as to create a soothing environment for them to sleep. During the day, the infant should have exposure to lots of light. The lighting plays a huge role in their sleep schedule as it helps set a baby’s body clock.

Don’t Feed Your Baby To Sleep

It’s common for newborns to fall asleep while feeding. However, it can develop to be a problem because the baby might get used to feeding in order to sleep. Whether you breastfeed or use formula milk, you should keep feeding time an hour before the infant starts to get drowsy. This way, feeding can be followed by a soothing nighttime routine which the baby can get used to.

Keep An Early Bedtime

The bedtime your baby gets used to plays an important role in the amount of sleep they can get. It’s best to consider an early bedtime for your newborn to ensure they can get maximum undisturbed sleep throughout the night. If you keep your baby till late at night, it becomes harder to get them to sleep. This is because the melatonin levels of babies, the hormone that induces sleep, rises sometime after sundown, making it the best time to put them to sleep.

Set a Soothing Night Routine

To put your newborn to sleep easily, you can set up a soothing nighttime routine that induces sleep by relaxing the baby. The routine could include giving them a warm bath, reading them a book, or singing lullabies. You can also try swaddling or rocking your infant to calm them down and make them drowsy. To make your baby fall asleep faster, you can play soft or tranquil music. These activities are proven to make the infant feel relaxed, and hence, make them sleep easily. Try not to excite them before nap time as it will make them active and stay awake.

Get Some Daylight

Many factors can affect a baby’s sleep. One of the most important factors being is their exposure to sunlight. In addition to providing a reference for daytime, the temperature increase by the sunlight also helps babies sleep better. Additional benefits of getting sunlight include increased vitamin D content, which is very important for babies.

Engage With Your Baby During The Day

Babies follow random sleep patterns and can fall asleep any time they get drowsy and inactive. To make sure your baby follows a proper sleep pattern, engage with them during the day. Sleep training your baby is essential to ensure they can get good, undisturbed sleep throughout the night. Try to keep them engaged throughout the day with different activities to stimulate wakeful behaviors during the day. Maximize light exposure and interact with them to keep them active all day. Doing these will ensure that they sleep better at night after the whole day.

Don’t Skip Naps

Most people think that keeping their babies awake all day can help them sleep better at night. This couldn’t be more wrong, since skipping daytime naps can prove to be quite troublesome for you. If you make your baby overtired by forcing them to stay awake all day, they’re going to be miserable and will give you trouble while going to sleep at night. It will be harder for you to make your infant relaxed because of excessive tiredness.

Ensuring your baby gets enough sleep through the night is critical for their health. Most babies develop a regular sleeping pattern after a while, so you must pay attention to the essential habits that improve the infant’s sleep. Just remember, you need to be consistent when developing your baby’s sleeping habits. If nothing else works, you can try different soothing techniques to put your baby to sleep and get some much-needed sleep for yourself too.