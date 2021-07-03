Fuze Bug Reviews – Best Bug Zapper For Mosquitoes ?

Fuze Bug Insect Repellant Lamp The Light Bulb That Kills Bugs

When we go camping, on a vacation, or just want to barbeque in our backyard, having a swarm of bugs around can really ruin the fun. Even when we’re just having a regular day, bugs like cockroaches, ants, and mosquitos can make everything very depressing. Just the sight of a bug can make us have troubled sleep or embarrass us in front of visitors.

Of course, there are several products for taking care of such buys, but they come with their own set of problems. Most bug sprays, for instance, aren’t meant to be used around babies, children, and small animals. They also give off an unpleasant odor, so it just makes everyone uncomfortable all around. When the scent finally evaporates, it takes the effectiveness of the spray with it.

The matter of discomfort and embarrassment is one thing, but there’s also the fact that these bugs might carry a lot of diseases. Mosquitos, for instance, carry malaria and dengue along with other illnesses that they can transmit to humans. In order to avoid all this, some people have spent quite a bit of money on repellants, lotions, sprays, and even pills to deal with this problem.

We could go on, but the bottom line is that many of us need a long-lasting, convenient, and somewhat healthy option for keeping insects from biting us or crawling around. With this in mind, the Fuze Bug might be just what we’re looking for.

About Fuze Bug Mosquito Zapper

If bugs are making our lives difficult, it’s probably time to give Fuze Bug a go. Whether we like hanging out on the porch or are planning a major camping trip soon, this addition can be the best investment for our comfort and fun.

Basically, Fuze Bugs are a kind of light bulb that work as personal insect fighters. When they’re turned on, they can eliminate any bugs that come near them along with repelling the rest.

A Fuze Bug contains a UV-free light that we can charge through electricity or solar power. Once a mosquito or any other bug gets too close, the 1000V voltage mercifully kills it quickly. With this working properly on our trips or outdoor hangout spaces, things can be much more comfortable and enjoyable.

The Working of Fuze Bug

Before we discuss how the Fuze Bug works, let’s talk about how it starts its operation. First, we have to charge the Fuze Bug with a micro USB charger. This does come included in the package, but we can also use any other USB cable that fits its port. There’s also the option to charge it with solar power, so we have our eco-friendly aspect as well.

Once charged, the Fuze Bug will work for around 24 hours. Since the bugs might only come out at certain hours, this means that a single charge might last for at least a few days.

After the device is charged, we have to turn it on so that the bugs are attracted and eliminated right away. The light will attract the mosquitoes especially well, after which they’ll be zapped by the high voltage.

In order to utilize the Fuze Bug fully, it’s best to put it in areas where the insects or bugs are coming in the most. What’s more, Fuze Bug will be able to work just as well whether it’s raining, very cold, or very hot in any area.

How Does the Fuze Bug Kill Insects?

Scientific studies have told us that insects get attracted to purple or UV light. This is because they use a similar kind of light to navigate. However, in modern settings, bugs get confused by the light and are attracted to even artificial sources.

When the bugs search for their food in the vicinity of humans, they see the light and go towards it. This is also why we see so many mosquitoes swarming around a light bulb or any other artificial light. With the UV light Fuze Bug attracts bugs more effectively. Once the bugs get near Fuze Bug, the inbuilt coil zaps them dead.

Why We Should Use Fuze Bug

The benefits of using Fuze Bug are quite obvious, but it always helps to take a look at all a product has to offer. Let’s see what we get when we start using this device:

Rechargeable: When we get the Fuze Bug after placing an order for it online, we get a USB cable to charge it. This means that we can charge the Fuze Bug anywhere we are, even when travelling. Even the television in hotel rooms has a port or a USB cable, so we can stay bug-free when on vacation. This also means that there’s no need to keep buying batteries to replenish the device’s power.

When we get the Fuze Bug after placing an order for it online, we get a USB cable to charge it. This means that we can charge the Fuze Bug anywhere we are, even when travelling. Even the television in hotel rooms has a port or a USB cable, so we can stay bug-free when on vacation. This also means that there’s no need to keep buying batteries to replenish the device’s power. Weatherproof Design: The materials used to build Fuze Bug are especially selected for their ability to withstand even extreme temperatures or weather conditions. It’ll probably keep right on working

The materials used to build Fuze Bug are especially selected for their ability to withstand even extreme temperatures or weather conditions. It’ll probably keep right on working Free Items: When we get the Fuze Bug, the package includes a zapper and bug repellent as the main products. In addition to this, every customer also gets a free lantern with a very bright LED light. This is useful for lighting up a camping site, patio, or any other area. In case of a power breakdown, we can also use this as an emergency light. The lamp’s light is also adjustable and free of UV radiation.

When we get the Fuze Bug, the package includes a zapper and bug repellent as the main products. In addition to this, every customer also gets a free lantern with a very bright LED light. This is useful for lighting up a camping site, patio, or any other area. In case of a power breakdown, we can also use this as an emergency light. The lamp’s light is also adjustable and free of UV radiation. Easy Cleaning: The Fuze Bug device is easy to maintain and clean on a regular basis. There’s a brush included in each order, which we can use to clear the coil of any debris. After the cleaning process, all we have to do is empty out the waste into a trash can.

The Fuze Bug device is easy to maintain and clean on a regular basis. There’s a brush included in each order, which we can use to clear the coil of any debris. After the cleaning process, all we have to do is empty out the waste into a trash can. Portability: Among the major benefits of a device like Fuze Bug is that it’s easily portable. We can bring it along with us on our travels, on camping trips, road trips, barbecues, or any place where the bugs bother us. Fuze Bug is a compact size and weighs just 7 ounces, so it’s easy to pack, unpack, or just put in the car to take along.

Among the major benefits of a device like Fuze Bug is that it’s easily portable. We can bring it along with us on our travels, on camping trips, road trips, barbecues, or any place where the bugs bother us. Fuze Bug is a compact size and weighs just 7 ounces, so it’s easy to pack, unpack, or just put in the car to take along. Cost Effective: While the initial cost of Fuze Bug might be higher than a regular bug spray, keep in mind that it’s also much more long lasting and effective. It can be charged many times, so the carbon footprint is much smaller than if we were to buy several cans of bug spray during the year. The cost is spread out over the years, so it’s actually more cost-effective to make this purchase than to make do with the conventional methods.

While the initial cost of Fuze Bug might be higher than a regular bug spray, keep in mind that it’s also much more long lasting and effective. It can be charged many times, so the carbon footprint is much smaller than if we were to buy several cans of bug spray during the year. The cost is spread out over the years, so it’s actually more cost-effective to make this purchase than to make do with the conventional methods. Extended Warranty: Fuze Bug gives its customers an extended warranty lasting for three years. The catch here is that customers have to pay an additional $21.60 for this assurance. However, the company does give a 30-day refund period for all purchases regardless of whether they include the warranty or not. If we’re not immediately happy with Fuze Bug, we can always return it within a month and get a full refund.

Fuze Bug gives its customers an extended warranty lasting for three years. The catch here is that customers have to pay an additional $21.60 for this assurance. However, the company does give a 30-day refund period for all purchases regardless of whether they include the warranty or not. If we’re not immediately happy with Fuze Bug, we can always return it within a month and get a full refund. There are no chemicals used in the working of Fuze Bug. This makes it safe for children, small pets, asthmatics, and people with respiratory problems to be around. With no chemicals, there’s also little chance of having any unpleasant odor from the device.

This device is a one-time investment, meaning that we only have to purchase it once in the long term. This certainly beats the cost and hassle of purchasing and choosing bug sprays after every month or so.

Who Should Get Fuze Bug?

Fuze Bug is an excellent option if someone lives in an area that gets a lot of bugs. Flying insects like mosquitoes are the most annoying kind, especially as they’re difficult to kill on our own. Warm, tropical places usually have mosquitos buzzing around at any time of the year.

In short, anyone who wants to use the Fuze Bug can do so, even if they have children and small pets at home. Fuze Bug is safe for everyone. However, we do have to remember that its effectiveness is limited to 375 square feet, so larger areas might require more than one device.

Campers and hikers might have the most need for something like Fuze Bug. The same goes for people who have to spend a lot of time outdoors, such as tour guides or wildlife enthusiasts.

If someone is having a gathering of their friends and family, they might want to have the party outdoors. Some Fuze Bug devices placed at strategic locations will make sure that the bugs don’t ruin the mood of the event.

Finally, if someone has problems related to their respiratory system, they won’t be able to use bug sprays around their home. With something like Fuze Bug, one can easily repel mosquitos and other bugs without getting affected themselves.

How to Purchase Fuze Bug

The official website of Fuze Bug has the complete order form for customers. For now, it seems like this is the best platform to purchase Fuze Bug, as no other platforms offer the same great price plus reliability.

Another reason to purchase Fuze Bug directly from its official website is that they routinely offer excellent deals on the product. For example, they’re currently offering a decent discount that just increases with every piece we buy. If we buy just one Fuze Bug, it’ll be for $39.99. If we buy two, however, the price per unit goes down to $37.99.

The price then progressively goes down by $2 with every piece we add to our order, until the discount maxes out at $31.99 for five units.

Why Users Recommend Fuze Bug

The people who have used the Fuze Bug usually have nothing but praise for it. Many have tried similar offerings before, but report that the bulbs for those either fused out quickly or weren’t effective at all. On the other hand, Fuze Bug was so effective that they could see lots of dead insects on the device after having it on for a few hours.

On the official website for Fuze Bug, it stated that there are at present around 32,000 satisfied customers for this device. This number is only expected to go up in the future. The popularity of Fuze Bug shows us that it’s fulfilling expectations. Since the device is easy to use and effective to boot, it’s no wonder that many people confirm its value for the money.

Customers are also happy about the fact that the official website has a lot of detailed information about both the product and the company. The address of the company is also available, along with a helpline and email address for any questions or complaints. Plus, the company delivers internationally, so we can even place an order for Fuze Bug if we’re not in the United States.

Are There Any Downsides to Buying Fuze Bug?

There are a couple of points which might make one hesitate before purchasing Fuze Bug. One, as we’ve mentioned before, is that we have to pay around two-thirds of the price for an extended warranty. However, that’s not a compulsory step.

The second possible hitch is that this lamp isn’t available in any physical store. Those who aren’t comfortable with online purchases or giving their information online will probably find it hard to place an order. Still, this isn’t a major or common obstacle; one can always ask others to order Fuze Bug for them. In any case, both downsides don’t reflect on the performance or value of Fuze Bug.

Conclusion – Does Fuze Bug Mosquito Killer Work?

Fuze Bug seems to be one of the newer methods of dealing with bugs today, and there are numerous reasons why we should be trying it out. The long battery life, portability, affordability, and ease of use are just a few of these in addition to the comfort it provides. With increasing temperatures and more diseases being transmitted by mosquitoes, it’s probably high time to order one of these devices straight away.

Incidentally, the refund policy of the company behind Fuze Bug is great news for us. With this in place, no one has to take a risk on the product being faulty or not working effectively. In case we do get a problematic model, there’s that month-long period for getting our money back. However, with all the positive reviews online, it doesn’t seem like there’s much to worry about anyway. What we do need to worry about is that those amazing deals on Fuze Bug’s official website will run out. Let’s head there now and place an order for the best deals available !

