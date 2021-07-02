Tropical Storm Elsa Forms in the Atlantic

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean today. Forecasts will be uncertain on this storm for the next several days but a Gulf of Mexico landfall is possible. Residents are advised to watch local media for updates.

Now is a good time to check your emergency kits and review your emergency plans. Stay informed by following HCOHSEM updates online, on social media, and by signing up for Ready Harris Alerts .

For more information on hurricane preparedness, review our hurricane preparedness and evacuation guide . Remember three simple things:

Get a Kit: your disaster kit should include enough food, water, medicine, and pet supplies to sustain you and your family for 7 days.

Make a Plan: Knowing what you and your family will do when disaster strikes is vital! Know if your home is in a hurricane surge zone. Will you need to evacuate or stay and ride out the storm? Make sure all members of your household know what to do. Be a good neighbor and check on in on friends who may need help preparing for a storm.

Stay Informed: How will you receive important information before, during, and after a disaster? Do you have a battery powered weather radio? How will you keep your phone charged? Sign up for ReadyHarris Alerts to receive notifications before and during a storm via phone calls, text messaging, or e-mail.