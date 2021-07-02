Tropical Storm Elsa Forms in the Atlantic

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean today. Forecasts will be uncertain on this storm for the next several days but a Gulf of Mexico landfall is possible. Residents are advised to watch local media for updates.
Now is a good time to check your emergency kits and review your emergency plans. Stay informed by following HCOHSEM updates online, on social media, and by signing up for Ready Harris Alerts.
For more information on hurricane preparedness, review our hurricane preparedness and evacuation guide. Remember three simple things:
Get a Kit: your disaster kit should include enough food, water, medicine, and pet supplies to sustain you and your family for 7 days.
Make a Plan: Knowing what you and your family will do when disaster strikes is vital! Know if your home is in a hurricane surge zone. Will you need to evacuate or stay and ride out the storm? Make sure all members of your household know what to do. Be a good neighbor and check on in on friends who may need help preparing for a storm.
Stay Informed: How will you receive important information before, during, and after a disaster? Do you have a battery powered weather radio? How will you keep your phone charged? Sign up for ReadyHarris Alerts to receive notifications before and during a storm via phone calls, text messaging, or e-mail.
Monitor local media and the National Weather Service frequently for weather updates. The Harris County Flood Control Flood Warning System is a good source for information on rainfall amounts and bayou conditions. Traffic and roadway conditions are available from Houston TranStar.