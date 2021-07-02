Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases New Sales Tax Rate Resource for Sellers

In response to the growing complexity of local sales and use tax collection and reporting, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that his agency updated its Sales Tax Rate Locator services to help sellers determine their tax responsibility at the time of sale.

“This update furthers our customer service-focused efforts to help remote sellers and others easily determine the proper local sales tax rate that should be applied to Texas purchases made online,” Hegar said. “As technology changes the landscape of our economy, my office continues to modernize the tools we provide to ensure businesses can find what they need quickly and easily.”

Starting today, sellers will be able to download these files, which can be incorporated into tax reporting and point-of-sale software:

A comprehensive dataset of Texas addresses and associated state and local sales and use tax responsibilities.

A local jurisdiction tax rate file.

The Comptroller’s office will update these files quarterly to account for new tax jurisdictions and rate changes within jurisdictions. The tax responsibility and rates will be valid for that quarter. The files are formatted based on the Streamlined Sales Tax initiative guidelines.