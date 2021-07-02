Mayde Creek High School, Memorial Parkway Elementary Principals Named

By George Slaughter

Gina Cobb has been appointed principal at Mayde Creek High School and Norma Veguilla-Martinez at Memorial Elementary School. Both principals have begun their duties in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Cobb has been a part of the Katy Independent School District since 1999 when she began her education career. From 1999-2006, she taught and coached at Katy Junior High, Cinco Ranch High, Morton Ranch Junior High, and Morton Ranch High.

In 2006, Cobb began her administrative career, holding several administrative titles from 2006-2012 at Morton Ranch High. There, she was a grade level assistant principal, administrative assistant principal, student support assistant principal, and associate principal. From 2013 until recently, she served as the principal for West Memorial Junior High.

Cobb holds a bachelor’s degree in applied learning and development from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Prairie View A&M University.

“I’m excited to join the Mayde Creek Rams family to continue the academic excellence and culture they have passionately established, as well as the rich traditions which have made this high school what it is today,” Cobb said in a news release. “I look forward to meeting everyone very soon to collaborate in our mission to be ‘Mayde to Believe, Lead and Achieve.’”

Martinez began her educational career as an elementary teacher in 2008 in Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. She joined the Katy Independent School District In 2013 as a third-grade teacher at Exley Elementary.

In 2016, Martinez became an interventionist at Morton Ranch Elementary. The next year, she transitioned into administration as an assistant principal at Fielder Elementary. Most recently she held the same role at Beckendorff Junior High.

Martinez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in educational management and instructional technology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

“I am honored to lead a school rich in family, community and education,” Martinez said. “I cannot wait to meet my new Panther family at Memorial Parkway Elementary, and I look forward to learning together.”