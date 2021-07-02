Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Donated David Bowie painting sells for Big Bucks

by Dr. Lori Verderame

A circa 1995-1997 oil on canvas portrait painting by the late music icon David Bowie sold at auction for $108,120 Canadian dollars recently. That statement in and of itself is not all that groundbreaking until the rest of the story is told. Here’s the rest of the story… the painting was purchased for $5 Canadian dollars at a thrift store or donation center in Northern Ontario.

David Robert Jones is the given name for the music legend David Bowie (1947-2016) who is best known, not for his fine art, but instead for his music. His final album Blackstar was an international hit. Many of his albums entered the Billboard 200 including The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, Hunky Dory, Let’s Dance, Aladdin Sane, Low, and The Next Day. Compilation albums like Best of Bowie are established hits. Bowie had the most albums in the top 40 at one time with 12 along with the likes of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. David Bowie died in Manhattan, New York in 2016 after suffering from liver cancer for more than 1 year.

Early in his life, David Bowie studied art and design as a young man and throughout his life, he collected fine art of the 20th Century including pieces by the German Expressionists, Francis Bacon and many British painters. The painting that sold for $108,120 Canadian dollars recently at Cowley Abbott auctioneers in Toronto, Ontario Canada recently was entitled D Head XLVI. D Head XLVI, an abstract portrait head in a turquoise, white, and red palette was part of a series of paintings dating to the mid 1990s. The painting was discovered in the summer of 2020, when many people were donating objects galore as a result of the widespread home and storage cleaning that was sparked by lockdown time at home. The painting, according to the auction house who worked to authenticate the painting, was purchased by an American collector for more than ten times the pre-auction estimate. Of course, the auction sales price sets a new record for a painting by David Bowie, a similar work from the series sold shortly after the musician’s death in 2016 for $39,000 Canadian dollars in the United Kingdom.

It is not unusual to see active bidding when a celebrity name is attached to a work of art that is up for bid at auction. This painting was rare because the piece did not only come from a famous collection but the artist had star power as well. What’s more is the situation surrounding the discovery of the painting at a Canadian donation center for a few dollars. Such finds have been much more commonplace in the wake of the global Covid pandemic and resulting home cleanouts with increased donations of unwanted vintage art and antiques.