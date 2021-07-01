what is bitcoin vps hosting?

Are you one of those people who trade in global markets like Forex? Do you want to be part of the buyers of Bitcoin and other digital currencies? You need powerful and fast resources to do this. Often using a simple computer may not meet your needs. So, the first step is to buy a good VPS. But what do you think about bitcoin VPS hosting? You can only buy your VPS by paying for bitcoin. We will talk more about this later.

what is bitcoin?

The most popular digital currency is decentralized or cryptocurrency. If we want to explain more precisely; Bitcoin is not just a currency, it is a type of asset that is available to you digitally. The bitcoin was first invented in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Since 2009, many service providers and online stores have accept Bitcoin as an online payment method. Bitcoin is a decentralized currency, which means you can pay anyone anywhere in the world instantly. Also, this currency is not controlled by any country, government, or bank. Sending money and managing transactions are done by a peer-to-peer network.

More specifically, Bitcoin is sharing a public ledger called the Blockchain. Due to the importance of this digital currency and the emergence of other currency codes, many companies allow you to pay your bills this way.

how to buy vps with cryptocurrency?

You may be wondering how to buy Bitcoin VPS hosting. To buy a Bitcoin VPS, you must first make sure you have enough bitcoins to buy in your virtual wallet. To be able to make your purchase from a good site, be sure to do the following steps.

1: First search for a website that allows you to Buy Linux and Windows VPS with Bitcoin (BTC) or any cryptocurrency.

2: Then find the site owner information through Whois and make sure that a natural or legal person is trustworthy.

3: In this step, you can buy the service you need. To buy, just choose the method of buying BTC. Enter your email address.

4: In this step, you will see the amount you have to pay along with a unique address for the transaction and a QR code. You can do this.

_ First click on the wallet button to see the wallet that is supported on your device; open.

Scan the QR code you received with your wallet on your mobile phone.

_ Paste the amount and address shown to you on your wallet.

At this point, the purchase confirmation page will be shown to you.

5: The username and password to enter the VPS will be sent to your email immediately.

6: Congratulations, you can now buy from your VPS hosting which is a cryptocurrency like bitcoin; use.

why we need buy vps with bitcoin?

In some cases, paying with Bitcoin is easier than with traditional methods. Of course, in the following, I will tell you some reasons for this convenience.

– Your transaction is simple and fast.

– The speed of transfer and transaction in payment with Bitcoin is faster than bank payment.

_ You do not need a card number and bill to pay.

– Buying with Bitcoin will be cheaper than traditional methods.

_ You can buy your VPS with Bitcoin either from a local site or from a site on another continent without any restrictions.

Your identity remains secret and no one can see your wallet address.

_ Does not ask for any information other than your email address.

Buy Bitcoin VPS Windows or Linux

VPSs have the same operating system as a real computer or laptop. You can buy a Windows 10 VPS Server Hosting or Linux VPS. Buy Bitcoin VPS Windows or Linux is a secure way for those who need a powerful computer for their transactions. VPSs provided by routerhosting; are both Linux and Windows. At a speed of 1 GB per second and an SSD hard drive that is very fast. You can have a fast, powerful, and efficient VPS for a few monthly fees. This is while you will remain anonymous in all stages of your work.

what is Anonymous VPS Hosting?

Many people prefer to remain anonymous in the virtual world. Thanks to the currency code, this opportunity has now been created. You can buy your VPS anonymously anywhere in the world. We will let you buy Anonymous VPS Hosting.

We offer you a variety of modern methods that are paid online. In addition, you can purchase your VPS through your PayPal account; We have made it possible for you to use other payment methods such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins and cryptocurrencies. With the help of paying for the purchase of VPS through the currency code, your payment will remain anonymous.