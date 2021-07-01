The Conversion of Cannabigerolic Acid in Cannabis Plants

Cannabigerolic acid is one of the most important cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. It was first isolated in 1963 and has many important biological functions including acting as a precursor to both Tetrahydrocannabinol (THCA) and cannabidiol (CBG). Liferesearchco cannabigerolic acid is also responsible for terpenoid production in cannabis plants, which plays an important role in providing flavor and aroma. Cannabigerolic acid can be converted to THCA, CBDA, cannabichromene (CBC), as well as other minor cannabinoids. The conversion of cannabigerolic acid to one of these major cannabinoids is dependent on the cannabinoid synthase enzymes that are present in the plant. Therefore, genetic differences with regard to cannabinoid synthase expression result in different ratios between major cannabinoids produced by each genotype. Cannabigerolic acid can also be converted to β-Carotin, a precursor to the chemical used in many commercial products. This conversion can result in the substitution of other compounds with potentially unwanted biological effects.

100mg CBG Pet Extract – 1 oz: Calming for Pets

Ever have a pet that gets anxious or nervous when they are home alone? 100mg CBG Pet Extract might be the answer! 100mg of this extract can help calm your pets, and it is non-addictive. 100 mg CBG Pet Tincture calms animals by restoring balance to their system, which helps them respond more appropriately to external stimuli. It decreases stress and anxiety, which is often the cause of undesirable behavior. Pets taking this tincture may also experience a decrease in pain and discomfort.

It’s also beneficial for supporting healthy liver function, so all-around well-being is possible

CBG Pet Tincture is non-psychoactive, so your animal will not have any side effects or alterations in behavior. It’s safe to use long-term while still having an immediate effect on your dog or cat’s anxiety levels.