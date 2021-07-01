How to ensure optimal online learning?

Covid-19 has drastically changed so many things in our lives, both personal and professional. From following SOPs to maintaining social distancing, life has completely changed the way we live due to the current pandemic situation.

The need for an online teaching method

In these trying circumstances, teachers all around the world, including Singapore, have adopted an online teaching method to make sure the students complete their academic milestones on time. Although online teaching has been quite popular for some time now, it has never been so high in demand.

Struggles of Online Learning

Since online teaching is an entirely new and separate system of teaching as well as learning, both students and teachers are faced with different challenges while making a smooth transition and paving their way into an optimal online learning/teaching environment.

Importance of technology in effective online learning

Our current technological progress permits us to go beyond our limits and try something new every other day. Online teaching provides the teachers with an extremely effective alternative to applying new teaching methods, conducting exams, and spreading knowledge to their maximum capacity.

This will enable the students to perform better in academics and help teachers in redefining new ways of learning. Speaking of which, let us shed some light on the different ways we could use to ensure optimal online learning, especially while giving economics tuition in Singapore.

Formulate effective norms and instructions:

Online teaching is quite different compared to teaching in physical classrooms. It comes with double responsibility because the students are not present in front of you but are behind the screen, sitting comfortably in their homes. To ensure proper learning via an online platform, it is essential to make some strict instructions and norms that are obligatory for every student to follow.

This set of instructions includes proper dressing while the class is being held; being aware of the mute, un-mute and webcam options; adequate use of the chat option; and being aware of when to raise your hand and when to clap. Students also should know when to record the lecture so that they can learn later from the recording, or catch up on something they may have missed during the class.

Design approachable and easier academic content:

Academic content is of the utmost importance in any type of teaching, be it physical or online. Approachable content means the type of content that does not require much effort for its comprehension. Use simple language when preparing the study materials so that your students can easily understand the content.

Conclusion

Teaching students in a virtual classroom is not as easy as many believe it to be. It may require more effort from both the teacher and the students. But it could also be more rewarding. That’s where your teaching methodologies and teaching material come in. A disciplined class has a better chance of learning than an undisciplined one.

Similarly, approachable content is easily understood by a vast majority of students. Content can be made accessible and approachable by using different digital tools that are easily available online.