How Healthcare Software Is Helping Israeli Doctors Vaccinate Against Coronavirus 

To fight against COVID-19, the medical community uses not only proven practices but also modern technologies: digital therapeutics, contact tracing applications, and so on.

Israel is the world leader in vaccination

People make appointments, ask questions about treatment, and receive prescriptions online. From EHRs, medical providers receive comprehensive information about patients’ health issues, risk factors, lab results, medical images, and more.

Israel vaccinated its first 20-30% of citizens ten times faster than the United States and most other countries and managed to vaccinate about 90% of the population over 60 in a matter of three weeks.

EHR as a major success factor

After a person received a shot, the vaccination identification number was uploaded to the app. A vaccinated person received a Green Pass – admission to visit public places, the electronic version of which people can always carry with them. Therefore, Israel is closer to herd immunity to COVID-19 than any other country.

Measures that helped Israel to stop the spread

There are some other factors that have contributed to the successful fight against the pandemic.

Exceptional healthcare structure

Focus on vaccines

Promptness and low vaccine losses

Overcoming mistrust of a new vaccine

Israel was able to stop the spread of infection by reducing the number of infected (no more than 40 people per day) and deaths (no more than 7 people per day).

How Israel’s experience has helped other countries

Israel and other developed countries have begun donating vaccines to countries that don’t have the resources for research. Donor countries benefit from volunteering as vaccination blocks the spread of the disease. EHRs and other medical technologies are helping healthcare providers quickly collect and analyze data and successfully contain the spread of the pandemic.