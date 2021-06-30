Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on HHS Secretary Becerra’s Visit to Fort Bliss

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra’s visit to Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base in El Paso, Texas, which is functioning as one of the Biden-Harris administration’s detention facilities for illegal immigrants:

“Secretary Becerra’s visit to El Paso, following Kamala Harris’ photo-op last week, is indicative of one thing: the Biden-Harris administration is simply trying to check the attendance box on a border crisis their policies created.

“Naturally, the American people recognize that the Biden-Harris border policies have led to a humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis like we’ve never seen. New polling shows that overwhelmingly voters say Biden’s actions have encouraged illegal immigration. That’s because thanks to this administration, there are kids crammed into Biden cages, and human smugglers are profiting like never before.

“We’ve heard enough rhetoric; I would strongly urge Secretary Becerra to survey this damage, visit the Biden cages and take the necessary steps to end this humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis on our southern border.”