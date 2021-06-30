Keri Curtis Schmidt Receives the Arthur A. Roberts Award for Distinguished Service

The President and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, Keri Curtis Schmidt, was honored for her distinguished service on June 24, 2021 at the TCCE (Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives) Annual Conference in South Padre Island, Texas. Schmidt accepted the Arthur A. Roberts Award for Distinguished Service as the TCCE commended her for her display of leadership, volunteerism, and service to the association throughout the year. Named in honor of long time Texas Chamber Professional and TCCE Executive Director, the Arthur A. Roberts Distinguished Service award is presented by the TCCE Chairman to an individual for exemplary service and exceptional contributions to TCCE and the Chamber of Commerce profession. The Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives offers this prestigious award annually and only to those who have significantly gone above and beyond to assist in the advancement of the association’s mission throughout the year.

Aaron Cox, the Executive Director of the TCCE, noted “Keri embodies the spirit of service and commitment. Through her efforts, TCCE is a better organization and the chamber profession in Texas is stronger. Keri has helped elevate our profession and ensured that all of Texas continues to prosper…we are truly grateful.”

Keri Curtis Schmidt is currently the Treasurer for the TCCE Board of Directors and previously served as the Vice Chairman for Professional Development. Schmidt managed the 2019 Annual Conference in El Paso.

Additionally, Schmidt received recognition for outstanding service and dedication to the Chamber of Commerce profession for twenty years. The Fort Bend Chamber was awarded second place in the Event Marketing in the TCCE Media Awards.