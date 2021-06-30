Katy ISD CRyptonite Robotics Team Wins Big at UIL State Competition

By George Slaughter

The Cinco Ranch High School Robotics Team received three recognitions at the 2021 UIL Robotics State Championship June 15-17 in San Antonio.

The team, known as 624 CRyptonite, received Second Place UIL State Winner, Lone Star Division Winner, and Overall State Finalist.

A total of 73 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition (FRC) teams, divided into two divisions (Lone Star and Bluebonnet) participated in the annual tournament. Here is a summary of results for the CRyptonite team.

UIL State Winner

After competing in 12 preliminary matches over two days, Team 624 CRyptonite came in second place in the UIL State Robotics FIRST Division 2021 Competition.

Students received a silver UIL trophy and medals.

Lone Star Division Winner

After 12 preliminary matches, Team 624 CRyptonite came in third place in the 36 Lone Star Division and was picked by the #1 ranked Team 2417 BBQ from Dallas. The team went on to compete in an eight-alliance quarterfinal, semifinal, and final playoff in the Lone Star Division. After six playoff games, the CRyptonite members swept through as the Lone Star Division finalist and won the FIRST Texas Cup 2021 Lone Star Division Finalist Member recognition.

The team received a large silver cup trophy.

Overall State Finalists

As Lone Star Division winners, the Katy ISD CRyptonite Team competed against the Bluebonnet Division winners. The CRyptonite Robotics Team finished second, winning its third trophy and medals of the day.

Mike Outlaw, team mentor, said the students arrived energized and ready to compete.

“They were extremely proud to showcase the robot they designed and constructed this year,” Outlsaw said in a news release. “The spikey green-haired students stole the show on multiple occasions and, aside from winning the three prestigious recognitions, they outwon 30 additional submissions and took home the Best Decorated Game Ball, which the students skillfully decorated with the CRyptonite hairdo.”

In addition to the CRHS CRyptonite Robotics Team, the Seven Lakes RoboSpartans and Tompkins Steel Talons also represented the district at the competition. Both made the playoff portion of the Texas Cup Tournament.