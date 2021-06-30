Frito-Lay Plans Expansion Of Snacks Processing Factory In Rosenberg

Frito-Lay, together with Fort Bend County, has publicized their plan to invest 200 million dollars for expansion at its existing site in Rosenberg, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News. Frito-Lay’s planned investment will focus on adding two snack processing lines for tortilla chips and Funyuns by 2023, and create full-time employment opportunities for about 160 people. This addition will also increase the snack manufacturer’s warehouse capacity to boost growth. According to Laura Maxwell of PepsiCo Foods North America, “We have been in Rosenberg for almost forty years. And throughout all those decades, Fort Bend County has offered unlimited support that has enabled us to invest in the right places.

Nonetheless, planning the design and construction of a food processing plant is vital for success. Project developers should also learn energy-saving tips for manufacturing facilities and incorporate the most effective ones to cut energy costs. So, if you’re looking to invest in a new food production plant project, below are a few things to consider.

Project location

The location of your food processing plant will have a significant impact on your business strategies and operations. Ideally, your facility should be located somewhere with easy access to raw materials. That way, you can reduce transportation costs of raw materials to the facility. Your plant should also be accessible so that police and rescue teams can take care of an emergency quickly should an accident occur. Other considerations for choosing food processing plant sites include available utilities, permit requirements, environmental impact, and zoning laws.

Understand different construction materials

Knowing the types of materials used in construction helps you select the best options for your facility. Common materials used to construct manufacturing facilities are ceramics, wood, metals, composites, polymers, and brick. There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to metals, and each one of them has unique benefits. For instance, aluminum heats and cools quickly, and it’s not vulnerable to corrosion, making it ideal for designing food-contact surfaces.

Titanium is another excellent metal that builders integrate into manufacturing facilities due to its unique characteristics. Since titanium is lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant, contractors opt for titanium metal tubing to design evaporators in food processing plants. Titanium’s resistance to heat and corrosion reduces the downtime of equipment and cuts maintenance costs.

Facility design

It’s worth noting that food manufacturing plant designs must balance the need for productivity and food safety. There are several things you need to consider to meet this design standard in your food processing facility. Some of the critical aspects are accuracy, precision, capacity, reliability, and safety. Safety is a top consideration for contractors because the last thing you want in your plant is contaminated food, malfunctioning machines, and injured workers. Therefore, make sure to prioritize safety in the facility throughout the design and construction process.

Investing in the food manufacturing industry can be lucrative. However, you must build a food processing plant that meets the set standards in your state for you to succeed. First, you need to find a suitable location for the plant and obtain the correct permits. Next, ensure your facility design fits the state’s requirements and choose high-quality construction materials.