Regional Manufacturing Data for Texas Now Available

One of the main objectives of the Comptroller’s overall mission is to keep tabs on the Texas economy — one of the world’s largest. This monitoring effort generates large quantities of data, much of which the agency shares directly with the public.

Toward that end, our staff has compiled manufacturing data by region for the Lone Star State. Among other facts, we found that manufacturers directly employed almost one million Texans in 2019, contributing $241 billion to Texas’ gross domestic product (GDP), or about 13 percent of its total economic output.

We've posted a statewide manufacturing overview as well as profiles for the state's 12 economic regions.

Note: These data were collected before the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect the economic situation of the state of Texas at that time.