Houston Botanic Garden Set to Dazzle this Holiday Season with Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape

Direct from sold-out runs in London and Chicago, Lightscape is coming to the Houston Botanic Garden in November 2021 for the holiday season. Set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile trail winding through the Garden, this world-renowned light show features spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.

The enchanting Lightscape illuminations – including installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists – are sure to elicit wonder and joy as they dazzle the senses. The immersive experience will blend new works with favorites from previous Lightscape installations around the world, including the impressive Cathedral of Light tunnel, a towering arch sparkling with 100,000 twinkling lights.

“Houston Botanic Garden looks forward to sharing with visitors the magic of Lightscape, a new holiday lights show designed specifically around the natural beauty of Houston’s living museum for plants,” said Claudia Gee Vassar, president and general counsel of Houston Botanic Garden. “We expect this to be an especially festive holiday season, and we believe Lightscape at the Garden will provide the perfect backdrop for friends and family to gather, celebrate, and make lasting memories. Lightscape also serves as a way to introduce the Garden to those who haven’t yet experienced it, while showing it off in a whole new light to those who have visited during daylight previously.”

Houston Botanic Garden produces Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the United Kingdom and internationally, and promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative.

Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, and runs during select dates through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public today. Advanced tickets start at $23 for adults and $16 for children. Visit hbg.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.