Being A New Parent Can Be Tough: Here’s Some Important Advice

Becoming a new parent is one of the most life-changing experiences, it really turns your life upside down. There’s so much beauty in it, and most parents, when asked about how they felt about parenthood, said that it is a feeling that can never be explained in words. However, being a parent for the first time can also be challenging and terrifying. There will be lots of times when you feel drained, hopeless, and have no idea of what you’re doing. Seeing that no one can ever be well-prepared for bringing a baby into the world, we’ve gathered some important advice that you should know, from people who’ve been there and done that, to help you go through this journey.

The ‘Right’ Way

Many people around you will act like they are experts; they believe that they know the best way to parent because it worked with them. The truth is, there is no right way, you are your own baby’s expert. Every parent goes through a different experience, what worked for them may not work for you, so don’t feel bad when your grandma scolds you about how things were done in her day. Instead, be ready for tons of criticism from family members, relatives, and friends. Your baby is going to develop at a different speed than others, as some babies start crawling and teething at 6 months, while others at 10 months. Nonetheless, you can listen to their suggestions and see if it works for you and your baby.

Things Will Change

You need to adjust your expectations and prepare for the unexpected. These lifestyle changes may include:

Everything takes so much longer and requires lots and lots of planning

Before becoming a parent, you might’ve been a spontaneous person by deciding to go on a trip the next day or simply going out to eat at a restaurant. With kids, you’ll need to plan ahead and prepare all the baby supplies that you need to take with you, including diapers, extra clothes, and baby bottles. (Not to mention the constant cries and mood swings when you’re out)

Sleepless nights

Babies can’t tell the difference between day and night, and you’ll find yourself getting up almost every hour before falling asleep again. You can sleep in shifts, as people always say, “sleep when your baby sleeps”. You can also rent a SNOO smart sleeper that can act as an extra pair of hands, by rocking and calming your newborn while you take a shower or rest. Sleep deprivation can make you feel irritable and emotional, so try to cope with sleepless nights by searching for solutions that can make these sleepless nights a little bearable.

It Will Get Easier

The first months are certainly very rough, and as exhausting as the parenting process can be, remember that it will pass. Seek help when you need it, parents don’t need to be superheroes. It’s okay to ask a friend or family member to look after your baby for a while if you’ve been enduring chronic sleeplessness and need to get your eyes shut for a while. Remember, asking for help doesn’t make you irresponsible or any less of a parent.

Don’t Go Too Hard on Yourself

Being a parent for the first time can be an emotional roller-coaster, besides, it can be pretty difficult to regulate your feelings. Still, you need to go easy on yourself and make sure that you are:

Eating enough and staying nourished.

Exercising or getting fresh air each day whenever you have the time.

Embracing your new role; stop worrying about cleaning the house, cooking, and doing the laundry and chores so that you are present with your baby and enjoying every precious moment.

Most importantly, don’t let guilt override you by second-guessing everything you do and eating yourself alive whenever you mess up. Remember that your best is good enough. Being aware of your fears is beneficial as well so that you don’t project your insecurities on your child along the way.

Dealing with these drastic changes when becoming a new parent can be very emotional and overwhelming. However, you have to know that it’s okay if you don’t get things right at first because you’re learning along the way. It will take some time for you to adjust, as parenting is all about ups and downs and trial and error. Whenever you glance at your baby, all your worries will be diminished, and you’ll want nothing more than to give your little one the whole world. The whole feeling is like falling in love again, so keep these tips in mind and follow our advice whenever you’re feeling lost.