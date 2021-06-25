Cinco Ranch Branch Library’s Summer Reading Challenge Features Virtual Activities In July

The Cinco Ranch Branch Library’s Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) programming will be presented virtually this summer so that families can participate from the comfort of home.

Videos of programs and activities will be posted on the Summer Reading Challenge page on the FBCL website and on the “FBCL Virtual Programs & Educational Resources” Facebook group page each week through the end of July.

Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows will be featured in the videos for younger children, while programs for middle-school aged children will include fun crafts and STEM activities.

The program schedule begins as follows:

Mondays – Little Bits (early-literacy skills for infants 1-12 months of age)

Tuesdays – Activity Time Tuesday (grades K-3)

Wednesdays – Family Story Time (all ages)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets contain fun craft activities that can be done at home.

Camp Wooki Tooki Read-a-Book-E – 2nd and 4th Saturdays in July – will feature pre-recorded videos of fun activities for school-aged youth entering grades K-5. The schedule of programs for this virtual summer-camp experience is as follows:

July 10 – Camp Tales Week 3: Build a Solar Oven to Make S’Mores!

July 24 – Camp Tales Week 4: Magically Turn a Flashlight Into a Projector

The TRL (Think Read Learn) Programs – Thursdays – will showcase fun pre-recorded videos of activities for youth entering grades 4-8. The July schedule is as follows:

July 1 – King Arthur’s Catapult (craft kit)

July 8 – Virtual Tour of Fort Bend County Animal Services

July 15 – Harry Potter Trivia

July 22 – Kitchen Experiments

July 29 – Shoebox Foosball Table (craft kit)

An additional Middle School program – “Sneaky Art” – will take place on Friday, July 16. In this recorded video for youth entering grades 6-8, learn how to become a sneaky artist and surprise others by creating clever art projects and hiding them in plain sight.

Part of Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge 2021, materials for these activities and events are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations.

A schedule of all activities is available as a downloadable flyer on the Fort Bend County Libraries website. Click on the red “SRC Virtual Programs” icon on the lower part of the website for the program schedule and video activities.