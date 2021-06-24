What are the side effects of Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids used in rehabilitation from trauma, burns, and other surgery since the 1940s. According to this depth research (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6797160/), anabolic-androgenic steroids are used to treat a disease that is associated with aging like pathological or physiological hypogonadism and osteoporosis.

Anabolic steroids are associated with the sports and fitness world because bodybuilders and athletes use these drugs to increase their muscle mass and improve performance levels. You can get anabolic steroids for sale from the grey market.

A high dose of anabolic steroids or long-term use can be very risky; it can cause several possible side effects that affect your health and create several health issues. The main purpose of this article is to make you aware of the adverse side effects of anabolic steroids and show you how long-term use of steroids can cause several health risks or even it can make your life in danger.

It doesn’t mean steroid consumption is always bad. We just want to make you aware that it can be dangerous if you use them for the long term or take it randomly.

You can get the best incredible outcomes from the steroids if you take them properly and follow the recommended dosage cycles. When you intake the right dose of steroids for average cycle duration with protection and perform post-cycle therapy at the end of the cycle, you can save yourself from the several side effects.

What Are Steroids?

Steroids are human-made substances similar to the male sex hormone, such as testosterone. Initially, they were used in terms of medical conditions. Doctors prescribe them to help people with anemia, the men who don’t have enough testosterone level.

It can also prescriber to reduce swelling; that type of steroid is called corticosteroids. Corticosteroids don’t have the same harmful effects as anabolic steroids.

Bodybuilders and athletes use anabolic steroids to improve their physical appearance and improve their energy and stamina. According to a study (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3827559/), athletes consume steroids on a trial basis, gaining information from coaches or different websites and gyms. As a result, they don’t have any prescription or medical information to keep them safe while using these compounds.

Anabolic steroids come in two forms: Oral and Injectable steroids. Oral forms include anabolic steroids pills, capsules, and tablets, while injectable steroids include injections. These are also called performance-enhancing drugs. Here are some of the best common anabolic steroids:

Dianabol

Deca Durabolin

Primobolan

Clenbuterol

Anavar

Anadrol

Testosterone

Sustanon

Winstrol

All of them are used for different purposes. You can use the above steroid alone or combine them with other steroids; this is called stacking. Usually, people prefer to use a stacking method — Combine two or more steroids can give you tremendous results in bulking or cutting programs.

What Are The Side Effects Of Steroids?

A high dose or long-term use of anabolic steroids is always harmful. It can cause several health issues psychologically and physically. Let’s check them out one by one:

→ Steroids Effects On Brain (Psychological Effects of Steroids)

When you consume anabolic steroids for a longer period, it will affect your limbic system, and that will affect your brain. Here are the possible psychological side effects you may have to deal with including:

Extreme aggression

Irritability

Mania

Delusions

Impaired Judgement

Paranoid (Unreasonable and extreme) jealousy

Here are the several possible side effects on your body:

→ Steroids Effects On Body (Physical Effects Of Steroids)

Cardiovascular problems

Liver damage

Liver diseases

Kidney problems

Kidney failure

Damage digestive system

Osteoporosis and bone loss

Oily skin

Lower libido

Fluid retention

Increase Acne

Reckless behavior

Increase the risk of hepatitis

High blood pressure, which increases the chance of stroke and heart attack.

Increase the risk of blood clots

Increase cholesterol levels, which increase the chance of blood vessel disease

Premature stopping of linear growth (height) and bone development

Risk of bacterial or viral infections due to unsterile injections

→ Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids In Women Body

Irregular menstrual cycle

Infertility

Deeper voice

Grow facial hair

Male-pattern baldness

Lengthening of the clitoris

Excess body hair

Increase sex drive

Decrease breast size

Enlarged clitoris

→ Side Effects Of Anabolic Steroids In Men Body

Increase the risk for prostate cancer

Baldness (Hair Loss)

Extreme aggression

Gynecomastia (Development of breast)

Decrease sperm count

Shrinking testicle

Heart diseases

Hormone imbalance

Body dysmorphia

→ Side Effects of Anabolic Steroids in Teen Body

Stunted height (steroid stop their growth)

Stunted growth (steroids stop bone growth too early)

All the above adverse side effects depend on the use of anabolic steroids, age, gender, doses cycle, and cycle durations. It is not necessary to feel all the side effects. As per our recommendation, don’t use steroids if you are already suffering from any pre-medical conditions.

Conclusion

It is strongly recommended to use anabolic steroids if you are older than 21 years. Anabolic-androgenic steroids are not commonly prescribed (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24435052/) as a treatment. In the USA, anabolic steroids are available only by prescription. The use of these compounds is legal only when any medical provider prescribes them.

