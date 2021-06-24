7 Little-Known Facts About Mead That You Should Now Know!

Honey, sweet honey. The liquid gold has been harvested from the bee’s efforts since forever. Vikings, Romans, ancient Egyptians, Chinese emperors—before sugar became commonplace in the 16th century, all of these world-conquering cultures turned to honey for a dose of sweetness.

Mead was an early precursor to beer, superseded by the latter because it was easier to make. Brewed from various sources of sugar, mostly honey, mead also has a lower alcohol content than other drinks. The skill required in creating mead mirrors that of winemaking — if it’s not done correctly, you could end up with a vinegar-like product.

Mead Has Its Own Category.

Mead is generally referred to as honey wine. However, it is not accurate. It is made from honey, yeast, and water rather than fruits. Mead is also known as the ancestor of alcoholic beverages.

Certain meads are flavored with a variety of fruits, but you can’t categorize them as wine.

It is one of the Most Predated Alcoholic Beverages on the Earth.

Evidence of mead fermentation is noted in Chinese pottery utensils from 7000 B.C. This predates both beer and wine.

It is believed that the very first batch of mead was discovered by chance. It is thought that the early pirates consumed the contents from a beehive flooded with rainwater that might have fermented naturally by the airborne yeast.

When the people knew about the production of mead, it was spread globally. It was prevalent among Greeks, Romans, Mayans, and the Vikings.

It was Considered the Drink of the Gods

The ancient Greeks referred to mead as the “nectar of the Gods.” It was believed to be sent from heaven, which was collected by the bees.

Bees were considered as Gods’ messengers in many European cultures. And so, mead was supposed to have magical powers. It was also considered to be immortal. This is the reason why mead is a heavy factor in Greek ceremonies to date.

The Flavor of Mead Depends on the Type of Honey

Did you know that one honeybee can produce only a twelfth of a teaspoon of Honey in a day? Most meads require around two gallons of Honey.

The Honey used determines the flavor of the mead. Honey varies depending on the nectar and pollen that the Honey consumes.

Mild Honey like clover or acacia and orange blossom is used to make traditional mead.

Blackberry, buckwheat, and wildflower honey are used to produce spiced meads.

Preferred Drink of the Royalty

It is known that Queen Elizabeth II has a particular liking for mead. She even has a favorite recipe made with thyme, sweet briar, bay leaves, and rosemary.

Some tales state that The Queen of Sheba, Queen Makeda, gifted King Solomon with Tej. It is a bittersweet Ethiopian mead that is flavored with buckthorn. T’ej is traced to the fourth century and continues to be a popular drink in the regions of East Africa.

Medical Benefits of Mead

Certain kinds of meads made with spices and herbs were used for medical treatment in early England. It was noted that mead helped in improving digestion, hypochondria and also helped manage depression.

Increasing Demand of Craft Mead

If you think that mead was famous in the past and was consumed only by the Vikings and the royals, you are wrong. Mead is a popular choice of beverage in the present times as well.

America has almost 250 meaderies. Many mead festivals are held around the county to celebrate the ancient beverage.

People have shown continued interest in the brewing and distilling of this craft. This assured the resurgence of the drink.

Mead has its roots older than the famous wine and beer we prefer drinking.

