Nerve Rejuv Reviews – Nerve Pain Relief Supplement – Golden After 50 Nerve Rejuv

Nerve Rejuv is a newly launched neuropathy pain supplement that aims to provide a soothing relief from nerve pain. This Nerve Rejuv Review takes into account all the aspects of this supplement.

Anyone suffering from neuropathy is well aware how unbearable it gets with every passing day. The swelling, burning sensation, the numbness, the pin like pricking in hands, arms or legs, the severe pain, that not only ruins your days but results in sleepless nights as well. The prescribed drugs provide short term relief along with abundance of life threatening side effects.

Golden after 50 is a leading manufacturer of supplements that aims at easing the health and life of people crossing the half decade age barrier. Nerve Rejuv is one such nerve health supplement manufactured to bring relief to all neuropathy patients who have lost all hope. It is the most natural remedy available against neuropathy that is safe, risk free and shows maximum results all at the same time.

What Is Neuropathic Pain?

Neuropathy is the damage of a nerve that results in numbness or a tingling pain in the affected area. Peripheral neuropathy may be caused by infections, metabolic issues, any injury or toxins. Intake of refined carbohydrates, artificial fat, processed meats or excessive use of alcohol might also trigger neuropathic pains. A neuropathic pain is not just any simple pain. Scientists believe that nerve cells release a chemical called GABA (Gamma amino butyric acid that serves as the main neurotransmitter of the brain). Any damage to these GABA neurons makes the neuropathic pain impossible to be controlled. Neuropathic pains are mostly associated with 50 + people. Symptoms of neuropathic pain can be excruciating pain, burning sensation, tingling or needle like pinching in the affected area. The only remedy available is prescribed drugs and pain killers that provide only a temporary relief along with a number of adverse side effects. Neuropathic pain usually starts in hands or feet but can affect other areas as well.

Targets Of Nurtopathy

The symptoms of neuropathy depend on the nerves that it has targeted. These can be explained as

a — Sensory Neuropathy

In this case, the patient can experience tingling and insensitivity, shooting pains especially at night time, loss of detection in cold and heat or prickling pain that might lead to foot or arm ulcers.

b— Motor Neuropathy

In this case the motor nerves are damaged leading to muscle weakness, cramps, muscle stiffness, difficulty in simple movements such as buttoning up your shirt etc. This might also end up in paralysis if treatment is not given.

c — Autonomic Neuropathy

If the autonomic nerves get damaged, problems like heat intolerance, bladder problems, frequent changes in blood pressure; intense sweating or dizziness might be evident.

Neuropathic pain might be a result in one or more than one nerve damage. It can lead to disastrous impacts if not treated at the proper time.

What Is Nerve Rejuv?

Nerve Rejuv is an all natural neuropathy supplement that is a welcome relief for all patients who have suffered long enough and have lost hope of any relief. The carefully researched, yet powerful blend of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and other healing components makes Nerve Rejuv rectify the pain in a perfectly natural way. The supplement targets the root cause of the pain and not only provides comfort in pain, but also strengthens the nerve cells so that they combat any further damage. Nerve Rejuv has a safe, fast and double impact.

With the help of the best possible anti inflammatory ingredients gifted by Mother Nature, this unique supplement eliminates the inflammation in the body, thus preventing destruction of nerve cells.

Secondly, the vitamins and minerals enhance the restorative process of the nerve cells and heal the damage done due to inflammation. Nerve Rejuv Golden After 50 is not just a pain relief supplement that builds up the nerve cells and enhances better metabolism. With consistent use, you will be able to feel a remarkable transformation in your daily routine, physical activity, your energy levels and your immunity. You will be able to enjoy a comfortable sleep without any dilapidating pain disturbing you and will wake up to more energized mornings.

Who Can Use Nerve Rejuv?

With all its natural composition Nerve Rejuv is safe to be used by all. While most prescribed drugs fail to cater to nerve pain, Nerve Rejuv is a success to minimum side effects and risks. It has no additives or chemicals that might have an adverse effect on your health.

The anti inflammatory power of the ingredients used combat pain and inflammation, making it ideal for neuropathic pain. Research has proven that it is equally effective with the symptoms of shingles and fibromyalgia.

A word of caution is extended for patients who suffer from health conditions and use medicines regularly. In order to avoid any possible reaction, they should always consult their doctor before starting to use this supplement. Pregnant and lactating mothers should also avoid the use of any such supplements.

Nerve Rejuv —– Distinctive Features

With so many supplements available in the market, what is so distinctive about Nerve Rejuv that one should opt for it? The supplement boosts the following features:

It gives relief to numbness, tingling pain, burning sensation, thus any discomfort that has resulted due to nerve damage.

It reduces inflammation and relaxes the affected area.

It helps repair the damage to nerve cells and plays a pivotal role in enhancing a healthy nerve function.

It targets the root cause of neuropathy rather than only the symptoms, thus proving to be more effective.

The natural ingredients used makes it safe and risk free to be used for pains other than neuropathy as well.

Consistent use of supplement results in a more energized and healthy body function.

The 90 day money back guarantee proves the confidence the manufacturer’s have in their product. Your health and money, both are in safe hands.

The recommended dosage of two capsules daily can help you fight the tingling sensation, nerve sensitivity and inflammation.

Nerve Rejuv acts both as a pain reliever and a nerve function booster. It targets the inflammation problem and heals the damage very naturally and effectively.

The supplement is available at special discounts and is quite economical as compared to other treatment of neuropathy.

Nerve Rejuv Ingredients

What makes Nerve Rejuv the power supplement against pain and inflammation is the perfect harmony of its benefitting ingredients.

B-VITAMINS

Peripheral neuropathy is often caused by a deficiency of vitamin B. and it can cause severe nerve damage if left untreated. Considering this fact, Nerve Rejuv has combined all the necessary vitamins to enhance healthy nerve function and boost the immune system. Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 give the supplement enough strength to accentuate better nerve repair.

ALPHA – LIPOIC ACID

Alpha — Lipoic acid has been proven to be very effective in treating neuropathy caused by diabetes or cancer. It’s anti oxidation properties makes it ideal to fight pain, insensitivity, prickling and burning in the arms and legs. It lowers the blood sugar levels and protects against oxidative damage and brings relief to neuropathic pain.

ACETYL L –CARNITINE

Well known for its anti oxidant powers, Acetyl L – carnitine is an amino acid that not only reduces pain but plays a pivotal role in creating healthy nerve cells and boosting the energy levels. Recent studies have proven that use of Acetyl L – carnitine significantly improves physical conditions in case of chemotherapy and induced neurotherapy. It is naturally found in meat, fish and dairy products.

TURMERIC ROOT

Due to its medical properties, Turmeric has always been the most favorite of spices since ancient times. Curcumin being the main component of turmeric is a powerful anti oxidant and an anti inflammatory agent. Use of turmeric in Nerve Rejuv adds to its effectiveness against severe pain and inflammation. It has a remarkable impact on the immune system and the general well being.

PASSION FLOWER

With over 500 species of passion flower discovered, it has long been used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders. Research has revealed that passion flower can be effectively used to increase GABA in the brain, thus combating neuropathic pain. Due to its calming properties, use of passion flower along with other sedatives should be avoided.

CHINESE SKULL CAP

Native to several native countries including Russia, Chinese Skull Cap has been used in traditional medicine to treat insomnia, high blood pressure, recuperating ailments and inflammation. Due to its various benefits Chinese Skull Cap makes up as the favorite ingredient in many supplement these days. Its anti oxidant effect has a positive impact in various brain diseases and strengthens the nerve cells against damage. It also has anti viral and anti fungal properties.

FEVER FEW

A flowering plant of the daisy family, Fever Few is native to Asia Minor and the Balkans. Research has proved that it is very effective against the release of the inflammatory supplement serotonin in the blood cells, thus reducing neuropathic pain caused by inflammation. Popularly known as “medieval aspirin “, Fever Few helps in treatment of acute pains and migraines.

Where To Buy Nerve Rejuv?

Nerve Rejuv manufactured by Golden after 50 is available at its official website only. To avail special discounts and the 90 days money back guarantee, you will have to order at the manufacturer’s website by a simple method. You just need to tap on your selected deal, fill in your particulars and your order will be delivered at your doorstep within 7-9 working days. Do not be fooled by other scam offers. The original and all natural nerve pain supplement is not available anywhere else. A better, healthy and pain free life is just a click away!

Customer Support

In case of any questions or comments, you can reach out to the customer support team of NerveRejuv at their physical address: PO Box 2045 Riverview, Florida 33568

Or you can reach out via Email: support@goldenafter50.com

NerveRejuv Phone Number: (800) 351-6106

Nerve Rejuv Side Effects

There have been no reported side effects as of yet, but its always wise to consult your physician before you decide to buy Nerve Rejuv.

NerveRejuv Price

Neuropathic pains are usually treated with intense pain killers, physiotherapy or in some cases surgery. These are expensive as well as temporary solutions. What’s best about Nerve Rejuv is that it promises comfort and relief that is both risk free and less costly when compared to other treatments.

A single bottle of this supplement costs $69 with the shipping charges of $8.95. It contains 60 capsules and is enough for a whole month.

A three pack of Nerve Rejuv is available at a total price of $117 reducing the price to $59 per bottle. This deal is free of any shipping cost.

A six pack bottle deal is being offered at the price of $294 with no shipping charges. This is a further reduction of price to $49 per bottle.

For better results, it is advised that Nerve Rejuv be used continuously for at least 180 days since the target is not only pain relief but also the repairing of the nerve cells. Therefore the six pack deal is the most suitable of them all.

If at any time you feel that you no longer need this supplement or the results are not as satisfactory as you hoped for, you are welcome to return your order and ask for a refund (minus the shipping fee). The money back guarantee is valid for 90 days.

It is worth mentioning that you will have to pay for your order only once. There are no hidden charges or any other payment involved. The manufacturers aim at providing relief to its customers in the easiest possible way.

NerveRejuv Reviews – Does it Really Work?

Backed by years of research and study, manufacturers at the state of art facility, boosted by combination of the best organic ingredients available, Nerve Rejuv is a unique nerve health supplement that aims that providing relief in neuropathic pain and inflammation. It is an additional health booster as well since it helps in accentuating the repair process of nerve cells and provides strength to the nerve function of the body. If you have suffered long enough and have lost hope in all the treatment available, Nerve Rejuv might be your savior. It can bring back to you your physical mobility; you’re comfortable sleep, your energized mornings and your boosted immunity.

