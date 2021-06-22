Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Biden Administration Extending COVID Restrictions for US Land Ports of Entry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after the Biden administration announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions for non-essential travel through U.S. land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico:

“Amid a growing illegal immigration crisis on our southern border, President Biden is continuing to prevent lawful, legitimate border crossings by extending these restrictions. Our border communities like Laredo, El Paso, McAllen, and Brownsville are suffering immensely because important land ports of entry remain closed to everyone except those deemed ‘essential’ traffic by the Biden administration. ‘Non-essential’ travel into the United States from land ports of entry for shopping, visiting friends and family, and casual visits are not allowed.

“Through this extension, the Biden administration is sending a clear signal that illegal immigration is tolerated – and even celebrated – while those who choose to enter legally should turn back— it’s an insult to the rule of law and a rebuke of common sense that’s driven more by politics than the well-being of Americans.”