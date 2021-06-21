5 types of Business cards that most businesses prefer

Despite the popularity of social networking, the importance of representing any business physically remains the same as it was many years ago. Although the digital options of connecting with customers are more convenient and effective, it does not substitute physical contacts in the business. The impact of physical interaction when introducing any business is much deeper and forceful than virtual interactions that lack the live touch and why business cards are still indispensable.

Business cards are still much in vogue for transacting businesses, and the availability of wholesale business cards points to its popularity. No digital interaction can ever match the warmth and seriousness of face-to-face interactions, which are still the driving force for most businesses. Physical meetings are a must for closing important business deals, which reminds us about the relevance of business cards in a digital world.

Many different business cards are available, and some of the most used types are mentioned in this article.

Standard business card

The primary purpose of any business card is to represent the brand and or business and provide complete information about its location and contact details. Regardless of the type and size of business, whether it is a startup or ongoing business, the need for standard business card remains the same, and no business can do without business cards. A business card becomes the identity of your company that you can carry with you for introducing your company to consumers, customers, and clients. The business card becomes the face of your company. A standard business card size is 3.5″x2″, usually in white or cream color on one side and printed on the other side with the company’s color for the logo and other information in black or any other chosen color.

Premium Business card

Premium business cards are a few notches above the standard business cards and add special status to your business, at least when presenting it to people. By altering the card material, design, and print quality, you can vary the card’s appearance to make it look superlative over other types of business cards. While maintaining the standard size of the card, choosing a die-cut design can add impressive looks to the card. Choosing a non-conventional shape of the card will make it look unique and help to stand out from the crowd. Applying the brand colors to the card gives it a distinct identity, and you can choose between gloss and matte finish.

Embossed business card

You must have seen embossed credit cards and debit cards where the letters seem slightly raised from the surface and acquire three-dimensional looks that appear highly attractive. Embossed business cards have similar looks and draw quick attention at a glance that makes people curious to discover it in detail. Embossed business cards reflect professionalism and the urge to uphold the business in the best light by imparting premium looks to the card. It also underlines the company’s status is quite different from the usual businesses we usually come across. Besides the superior look and feel, embossed business cards add weight to your business. Its unique appeal speaks a lot about the business that makes its intention clear about being creative in its approach, right from introducing the business to customers.

Glossy business cards

To make business cards look attractive, you can either rely on some exclusive design or use some mediocre design but print it on glossy paper that adds some shine and draws all attention. You can choose the UV Business cards that have exceptional looks for maximum shine, which enhances further by smart use of vibrant colors of dark shades contrasted with suitable soft colors. The satin or silky feeling of the card reminds people about the kind of smooth experience they can expect when interacting with the business. Moreover, the luxurious look of the card creates an unforgettable first impression. In contrast, the highly durable card can mark the beginning of a long-term relationship with the business or brand. Choosing the suitable typeface is vital for creating the right balance with the shine that ensures better readability.

Matte business cards

Business cards allow business owners the opportunity to present their business identity that aligns with the company’s philosophy and culture. Companies keen to highlight their professionalism with a minimalist approach prefer matte business cards with subdued looks but make the intent clear about conducting the business most professionally. The cards have a silky, elegant finish and suitable for printing any design. The smooth surface, despite not having any shine, has the earthly looks that demand serious attention.

The card highlights the taste and style of the people behind the business who are ready to deliver actual value without much fanfare and fancy. There are several options for you to choose from.