Libraries Present Online Demonstrations For Craft & Hobby Enthusiasts

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of online, craft- and hobby-themed virtual activities and video demonstrations this summer to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Registration is required for the live-streamed programs ONLY.

The demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed.

The July schedule is as follows:

“Craft Corner” – Thursday, July 1, 4:30 pm (live-streamed)

In this live-streamed Webex event, people of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more! Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register.

“Worry Stones”– Tuesday, July 20 (pre-recorded video demonstration)

Learn two methods for creating worry stones, which can be used to relieve stress by keeping one’s fingers occupied. Hear about the history of worry stones. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

The sessions are free and open to the public. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

For more Fort Bend County Libraries DIY videos, visit the library system’s YouTube channel — https://bit.ly/FBCLYouTubeChannel.