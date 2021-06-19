Facing an Animal Overpopulation, Harris County Pets Extends Adoption Special for All Available Cats and Dogs

HCP Seeks Communitywide Support from Residents and Rescue Partners

to Help Pets Find Forever Homes

WHAT: Harris County Pets (HCP), which waived adoption fees for all available cats and dogs at its facility last weekend, is extending its adoption special through Sunday, June 20 . All pets adopted at HCP are spayed/neutered, receive age-appropriate vaccinations, are microchipped and receive their Harris County pet license for one year.

WHERE: Harris County Pets

612 Canino Road

Houston, Texas 77076

WHEN: Today through Sunday, June 20, 2021

Adoption hours:

Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HOW: All adoption appointments must be made by calling (281) 999-3191, or clicking on the Qless appointment link on our homepage, www.CountyPets.com.

WHY: Harris County Pets has seen a sharp increase in its animal population since March and now has exceeded its capacity to comfortably house all pets.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful new facility and see all the amazing dogs and cats in need of a forever home,” said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health, which operates HCP. “We are also deeply thankful to our rescue and transport partners, fosters, volunteers and the community for helping us reach our high live release rate. Also, it is important to emphasize that we will not be able to maintain this incredible success without your continued support. If you are unable to adopt one of our pets, please consider fostering a pet, or volunteering at our facility or at our outreach events.”



###

About Harris County Pets (HCP)

Harris County Pets, resourced by Harris County Public Health, provides veterinary care and adoption services for homeless pets, a pet medical clinic for the public, zoonotic disease surveillance, responsible pet ownership education, as well as animal control services in neighborhoods throughout unincorporated Harris County. Visit our website, www.CountyPets.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.