Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Supreme Court Obamacare Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the Affordable Care Act:

“Today, the Supreme Court has yet again saved Obamacare. In 2012, Chief Justice Roberts tortured the law and said the unconstitutional individual mandate was a tax. In 2015, the Court adopted a contrived reading of the law to save it from imminent demise again. And today, the Supreme Court has declined to address the merits of a significant new legal challenge to Obamacare brought by Texas.

“The fact remains, the Courts should have struck down Obamacare years ago. It has forced millions of Americans off their health insurance and caused premiums to skyrocket. Big government is not the way to address health care issues in America – what we need is more competition, more choices, and much lower premiums.

“Obamacare is the steppingstone toward a single-payer public option system, which would eliminate private health insurance. Radical Democrats won’t stop until they’ve implemented a completely socialized system and destroyed quality health care for all Americans.”