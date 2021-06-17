Three Nights of Fireworks Over Katy Highlight Typhoon Texas

Red, White and Boom 4th of July Festival and Freedom Celebration with the City of Katy

The City of Katy will partner with Typhoon Texas as the west Houston waterpark presents the Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival, three days of in-park entertainment and three nights of dazzling fireworks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 2 – 4.

Presented by the City of Katy, the July 4 fireworks grand finale starts at 9:05 p.m. with optimal viewing from inside the waterpark or at the adjacent Katy Mills Mall.

The Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival kicks off Friday, July 2 as Typhoon Texas opens from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. with a full day of live entertainment, classic cars, and carnival themed-activities amidst the waterpark’s high-speed tube and raft slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wave pool, winding lazy river and four-story children’s Gully Washer. The evening will culminate with the first of two, five-minute fireworks shows high above the Katy waterpark starting at 9:15 p.m.

The fun returns Saturday, July 3 when the waterpark opens from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. with more in-park entertainment including tethered hot air balloon rides by Austin Aeronauts. An exclusive experience for Typhoon Texas season pass holders, the hot air balloon rides are available Saturday only for the first 100 season pass holders who sign up. Rides will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and are weather permitting. The evening will culminate with another five-minute fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.

The three-day in-park celebration concludes Sunday, July 4 when Typhoon Texas opens from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. with in-park entertainment, live music, a Salute to Heroes, a performance by the RE/MAX Skydiving Team at 7 p.m., and the fireworks grand finale presented by the City of Katy at 9:05 p.m.

Admission tickets for the three-day Red, White and Boom 4th of July Festival and Freedom Celebration with the City of Katy are available at https://www.typhoontexas.com/houston/fourthofjuly . Season pass holders also enjoy unlimited entry into the waterpark.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking free tubes and free life jackets are available.