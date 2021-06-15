Your Essential Tools for Effective Management of Remote Teams

Around 82% of U.S businesses use flexible work locations to improve their employee’s work-life balance.

Managing a remote team has its challenges, especially with tracking your employees’ productivity. Perhaps you want to improve your management skills with software, but you’re not sure where to start.

Sounds familiar? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. Here are must-have tools so you can manage your remote teams.

Asana

One of the top tools for remote employees is Asana. This software lets teams stay organized so each individual can stay atop their workload.

If you’re starting with a small team, choose the free package. But if you want more security and reliability, choose the $10.99 per user every month deal for peace of mind.

Slack

As your team is working from home, it’s crucial that they can connect with their coworkers in real-time.

Enter: Slack.

This streamlines your team communication so they can collaborate, either on a group chat or on a one-to-one basis. You can also create channels for the various teams or topics to organize the messages.

A major bonus is that Slack is compatible with iOS and Android so everyone stays connected on the go.

Dropbox

Every team manager knows that sending large files via email is impossible. Instead, use Dropbox where the team can sync and share important documents. This software uses a cloud storage system, so all data is accessible and backed up.

WorkBright

Although hiring new employees is exciting, the amount of paperwork can feel overwhelming. Luckily, hiring managers no longer need to sift through an endless pile of paperwork, as WorkBright streamlines the process.

This means files are protected and you can easily access them, thanks to the cloud. If you’re interested, check out this useful tool here: https://WorkBright.com/.

Time Doctor

When employees are working remotely, it’s difficult to track their efficiency. But Time Doctor addresses this pain point with their time tracking app, so employees can see if they are effectively using their time.

Time Doctor lets you enter your work hours, breaks, and how long each task takes you. As a result, employees can develop a better work-life balance and optimize their workday, making it a win-win for both the team and manager.

Zoom

Every year, there are over 3.3 trillion minutes logged on Zoom for video conferences.

Zoom has soared in popularity, as it’s free and supports large group meetings via video, crucial for remote work. You can also share screens with your team where you can collaborate and boost your team’s productivity.

Trello

Use Trello’s dashboard so you can track projects, delegate tasks, and monitor your employees’ progress.

The beauty of this app is that remote workers can place their work in the “To-Do”, “Doing”, or “Done” categories so managers know which projects need doing. Plus, you can mark urgent tasks so the team can prioritize them.

VirtualOffice

Many of us are guilty of having messy homes, which is problematic when you’ve got back-to-back virtual meetings. If this sounds familiar, then use virtual office so you can choose a snazzy background.

Take your meeting to a Caribbean beach or outer space, so everyone in attendance has a memorable call.

Soapbox

Another useful app for meetings is Soapbox. This lets you collaborate with other teams and managers so you have a fruitful experience. Soapbox lets you note down the meeting’s goals, so your team knows which tasks need their attention.

Google Drive

Like Dropbox, Google Drive is a cloud storage solution so the team’s files are organized and protected.

This lets you easily upload and share documents or spreadsheets so no time is wasted. Plus, Google Drive syncs across devices so the team can access their documents anywhere.

Visme

Most businesses rely on well-presented documents, whether it’s for marketing materials or your in-house team.

Instead of outsourcing your design needs, use Visme so you can produce engaging designs. Simply browse the hundreds of templates to find the relevant one for you.

ProofHub

Another fantastic task management tool is ProofHub.

You can create tasks and attach a deadline, so your team stays atop of their workload. Further, create a custom report so employees know which tasks to complete while giving them access to resources.

Loom

Loom is the go-to software for recording and sharing video messages. This is useful if you’re going through a step-by-step tutorial or you want to send a pitch to a client. Plus, you can integrate Loom with your favorite internet browser for a seamless experience.

Miro

If you’re looking for a virtual whiteboard, then Miro is for you. This is a useful tool if your team is spread across different time zones, and you want to share important information.

Miro offers uses a wide range of features that guide you through the brainstorming process to the outcome. Further, the software lets you add images and integrate with other tools so everything stays organized.

Basecamp

Another popular project management tool is Basecamp. This helps you organize projects and communicate with clients easily. Plus, Basecamp supports tools so it’s never been easier to collaborate and share ideas.

CallHippo

Businesses that rely on telecommunications should check out CallHippo. It’s a cloud-based virtual phone system so you can solve customer complaints and connect with your team via an internet connection.

CallHippo also supports auto-dialing, contact management, and call analytics so you learn more about callers.

Our Favorite Tools for Productive Remote Teams

Hopefully, after reading this article, you now have fantastic tools to manage your remote teams.

It’s important to know what you need before finding the ultimate software. You’ll find there are handy tools to help you stay organized, connect with your team in real-time, and be available to customers. Good luck!

