YMCA Of Greater Houston Hires Angela Hodson As Chief Philanthropy Officer 

Hodson to lead new ‘Be the Change’ philanthropic campaign seeking to secure $25 million in community support

The YMCA of Greater Houston is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the newly hired Angela Hodson as Chief Philanthropy Officer. Hodson is a Houston-based leader with more than 28 years of nonprofit and charitable experience and relationships that will further elevate the Y’s philanthropy efforts.

“I am beyond delighted to join the YMCA of Greater Houston and be part of an organization that puts the health and well-being of Houstonians first. I’m excited to dive into this new role helping the Y facilitate growth and engagement of communities,” states Angela Hodson, Chief Philanthropy Officer, YMCA of Greater Houston. “The Y does a variety of things many people may not know – from work within the community during COVID-19 with food distribution and providing childcare for essential workers, to their work with refugees and building more equitable communities with social responsibility. I am thrilled to begin this new chapter with YMCA of Greater Houston!”

Angela Hodson will provide strategic leadership to advance sustainable and innovative development programs furthering the YMCA of Greater Houston’s mission. One of Angela’s first initiatives is to oversee the Y’s 2021 ‘Be the Change’ philanthropic campaign currently in progress to meet critical community needs and capitalize on new opportunities in three priority areas: program support and community impact, capital upgrades and program space transformation, and new endowment contributions.

The sustainability of YMCA services is vital to the community. Today, the Y is transforming to better address issues like ending isolation, fighting inequality, inspiring youth to thrive, restoring hope and well-being, and removing limits and reimagining opportunities for all. The YMCA of Greater Houston’s ‘Be the Change’ philanthropic campaign ensures that everyone has equal access to YMCA programs and services. Thanks to generous donors, the Y will be able to continue fulfilling this mission through low-cost programs and direct financial assistance for families in need. One hundred percent of all dollars donated are invested into programs serving children and families in the Houston community.

The ‘Be the Change’ campaign is about more than raising dollars; it is about the life changing impact the YMCA provides to the community. The YMCA is not just a place, but a purpose. The Y inspires others to be why the Houston community becomes stronger; together, the community can be the reason why someone gets an opportunity to thrive and embody the purpose that the Y has now become.

The Y is unlocking opportunities for all – and anyone willing to help can too.

“The MacKenzie Scott gift received late last year, has helped us to lay the groundwork and firm foundation for the Y’s new model of service, and opens an avenue for all in the community to be the change. As the community needs continue to rise and enrollment in memberships and programs grow, we are beginning to fill critical positions and add resources to ensure our ability to maintain positive momentum within the community,” states Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “I’m thrilled to announce the formalization of our leadership team that’s become strongly established over the last six months. I can now say with certainty we have assembled the strongest and most resilient team I have ever had the privilege of working with.”