Galveston Island to Host Fireworks, Beachfront Parade for July 4th Weekend

Let Galveston’s sparkling Gulf waters and mellow beach town vibe be the backdrop for your Independence Day getaway. With a full lineup of special events and festivities surrounding the momentous occasion, vacationers need not look further than Galveston Island to celebrate this patriotic tradition.

On the evening of July 4, Galveston Island will celebrate its annual Independence Day parade featuring a procession of floats, decorated military vehicles and performers. The parade will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with a procession on Seawall Boulevard starting at 59th Street and continuing to 25th Street.

After the parade, the island will host a 20-minute fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico at 9:15 p.m. near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. The fireworks show is sponsored by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.

Spending time with the family at Stewart Beach? There are plenty of free activities to participate in all weekend long. Be sure to visit between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a free sandcastle building lesson Saturday, July 6 during the park’s Sandcastle Days. This free, family-friendly event series allows you to take sandcastle building lessons from the pros. Some equipment is provided but bringing a bucket and shovel is recommended. For details, visit www.galvestonbeachinfo.com/events.asp .

Park visitors can also take part in an interpretive beach tour hosted by Artist Boat’s Bucket Brigade Friday through Sunday. Learn all about the creatures and organisms inhabiting Galveston’s sargassum found onshore.

