Mayde Creek Principal Named Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support

By George Slaughter

Ronnie Edwards, Mayde Creek high school principal, has been appointed assistant superintendent for school leadership and support for the Katy Independent School District.

Edwards succeeds Dr. Freda Creech, who plans to retire this summer.

“It is an honor for me to be part of a thriving school district where our goal is to ensure every student excels in a supportive academic environment, from their first day of school up to the last day of their senior year,” Edwards said in a news release. “As a former principal, I can relate with the struggles and strengths of campus leaders. I look forward to working with them and staff from across the district to ensure this growing school district continues providing an A+ education.”

Edwards began his education career in 1991 as an English teacher and coach at Santa Fe Independent School District. He became a head coach the next year in the Van Vleck Independent School District.

In 1994, Edwards became a coach and teacher in the Abilene Independent School District. He later became head basketball coach and English teacher in the Brazosport Independent School District.

In 1999, Edwards was named head basketball coach and physical education teacher at Katy High School.

In 2004, Edwards joined Kempner High School, in the Fort Bend Independent School District, as a head coach and English teacher. Five years later, he moved into administration as Clements High School assistant principal In 2011, he became William B. Travis High School associate principal.

In 2013, Edwards became John Foster Dulles High School principal. He returned to Katy in 2016 as Mayde Creek High School principal.

Edwards earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Tarleton State University and his master’s degree in education in administration and supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria.