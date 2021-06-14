Council Reconfirms Harris as Mayor Pro Tem

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday reconfirmed Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris to serve as mayor pro tem.

Harris, a U.S. Justice Department analyst, was first elected to the council in 2018 and reelected last year. Mayor Bill Hastings nominated Harris upon his election in 2019.

The mayor appoints the mayor pro tem, who serves in the mayor’s absence, but the appointment must be approved by the council.

Ward A Council Member Dan Smith said in the short time he’s been on council—he was sworn in last month for his first term—Harris has made him feel welcome.

“I’m proud to support him,” Smith said.

Harris said he appreciated the council’s support.

“I’m here to serve,” Harris said.

City Formalizes Procurement Policy

The council voted to approve a formal, written procurement policy for the city.

City Finance Director Andrew Vasquez said the General Accounting Standards Board, known as GASB, requires written standards for city procurement practices.

“We’ve always followed Texas purchasing codes,” Vasquez said, adding that the need was to simply document the processes followed by the city.

Vasquez described the policy adopted by the council as very basic, and would likely see changes and improvements going forward.

“What we want to develop is the Katy way of doing things,” Vasquez said. “We don’t want it to completely come from my past experience. We want everybody on board with it, to approve it, to understand it.”

For federal money and grants, the city follows appropriate regulations and guidelines.

“They want to see that we have controls in place,” Vasquez said.

The council tabled a similar plan describing the city’s financial management policies. Vasquez said he was incorporating edits to that document.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: