World Ocean Day Weekend Festival brings Conservation Conversation to Summer Fun at Stewart Beach

Join Galveston Island’s Artist Boat this weekend to honor Galveston’s favorite attraction— its 32 miles of shoreline. Beach patrons can take part in free activities that celebrates and brings awareness to the ocean and the creatures that inhabit it during the World Ocean Day festival.

Kicking off June 12, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features family-fun festivities that include kayaking, interpretive beach tours and more. Be sure to check out interactive exhibits hosted by eco-friendly and sustainably run businesses from Galveston Island including Moody Gardens, Turtle Island Restoration Network, the American Bird Conservancy and Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, Galveston Arts Center and more.

Visitors can view and vote for the winners of the the Marine Debris Art Contest and Beautify the Bucket competition that highlight the human impact to the ocean and its vast ecosystem.

The entertainment schedule includes performances by Young Audiences of Houston and will feature The Aquarium: A Marine Micro Ballet taking place at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Yasuni: Dances in the Rainforest at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sharing the Secrets of Puppetry at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

World Ocean Day is a United Nations recognized holiday that has been celebrated internationally since 2002. This year marks the first year that it has been called World Ocean Day, singular, to signify the connection between all oceans.

On Galveston Island, every day is a chance to experience the wonders of the ocean. Stewart Beach park offers free opportunities to play and learn every weekend all summer long. Be sure to visit the park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays for free sandcastle building lessons. This family-friendly event series allows you to take sandcastle building lessons from the pros. Some equipment is provided but bringing a bucket and shovel is recommended.

Park visitors can also take part in interpretive beach tours hosted by Artist Boat’s Bucket Brigade Friday through Sunday. Learn all about the creatures inhabiting Sargassum seaweed found onshore. Tours begin at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.