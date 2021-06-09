Wayne Crane Named New Chief Technology Officer At The Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™

Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wayne Crane as the Rodeo’s new chief technology officer.

“Wayne’s proven track record of managing business and digital technology transformations made him a clear standout for this role,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “We look forward to him executing strategic opportunities in technology that will further enhance the Rodeo customer experience.”

Crane brings 30-plus years of experience directing business and digital technology transformations, previously serving as chief technology officer for Fortune 500 companies, large private equity backed firms and technology start- ups. Previously, he served as chief information officer for MORSCO/The Reece Group, an $8 billion waterworks, plumbing and heating and cooling equipment (HVAC) manufacturer and distributor. He was responsible for the global strategy, direction and operation of global application portfolio, infrastructure, architecture, information security, IT governance, e-commerce, and project/program management.

As chief technology officer at the Rodeo, Crane will lead the Technology Division, overseeing the Information Systems and Software Development departments. He will be responsible for identifying and implementing technology to support the Rodeo’s strategic technology goals and provide thought leadership in technology to support all divisions at the Rodeo, its staff and volunteers.

He holds a Master of Computer Science and an MBA from Houston Baptist University, as well as top IT operational, security and privacy certifications, including Certified Information Security Manager and Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Crane is a frequent speaker at technology conferences and advisor to digital start-ups. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance hiking, blacksmithing, working in artificial intelligence and volunteering for the Boy Scouts.