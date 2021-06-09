Onsite Katy ISD Elementary School Announced for Katy’s Cane Island

Cane Island, Katy’s first master-planned community north of I-10 consistently ranked as one of the area’s top sellers for new homes, will add an onsite Katy ISD elementary school scheduled to open fall 2022.

Within walking distance for Cane Island residents, the community’s new onsite elementary will be located at 7400 Innovation Drive near Cane Island Parkway. The district is expected to announce a name for the new school in the coming months.

“As the primary driver of new home sales north of I-10, we knew it was just a matter of time before we could open an onsite elementary school right here in the community,” says Lawren Eckhardt, Cane Island director of marketing. “Our families value a Katy ISD education and certainly having an elementary school right in their backyard is a huge plus for the community. Residents have been looking forward to this for quite some time.”

Cane Island’s new onsite elementary is expected to offer spacious classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, leading edge teaching technologies and prominent natural light throughout the campus. Residents will continue to attend Katy Junior High School and Katy High School.

The announcement of a new onsite elementary school comes as the Katy enclave of new homes by Rise Communities continues its steady growth. Most recently, Cane Island added 152 homesites spanning three new 50-foot sections. Announcements of other new sections are expected soon.

New homes in Cane Island start in the low $300s including move-in ready homes at or near completion. A limited number of homesites also are available on premium, half-acre properties in The Estates, Cane Island’s custom home neighborhood.

In addition to new homes by acclaimed builders, Cane Island offers its resort-style Cane Quarter where residents enjoy year-round use of a two-story fitness center, yoga studio with on-demand classes, lap pool, lagoon-style family pool and cabanas, children’s water playground and central lawn.

Cane Quarter also is home to The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, open daily for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Plus, a full-time onsite Lifestyle Director plans movie nights, outdoor concerts, seasonal shopping events and other gatherings.

To reach the Katy community of new homes, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the roadway directly into the community.