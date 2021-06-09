Katy ISD Names New Principals for Bethke and Winborn Elementary Schools

By George Slaughter

Kara Morgan has been appointed principal at Bethke Elementary School and Lisa Frison principal at Winborn Elementary School. Both principals have begun their duties in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Morgan began her education career in 2001 at Sutton Elementary in the Houston Independent School District. There, she was a team leader for fifth-graders and facilitated English as a Second Language (ESL) interventions for third through fifth-graders.

Morgan joined the Fort Bend Independent School District in 2006. The next year, she became assistant principal at First Colony Middle School, serving through 2010. She served as associate principal at Bowie Middle School and Sugar Land Middle School between 2011-2017.

Morgan came to Katy in 2017 as an assistant principal at Tompkins High School. In 2020, she helped open Jordan High School as the sophomore assistant principal.

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

“I would like to express how much of an honor it is to become a part of the Bethke family of educators and community members,” Morgan said in a news release. “My passion has always been working with students in their young transition years and growing their knowledge base with life experiences and a solid foundation. It is already evident to me that Bethke is a very special place to be and I look forward to continuing our partnerships.”

Frison has 27 years of experience, 15 of which have been in Katy. She began her career in 1994 as a sixth-grade math teacher at Blue Valley Unified School District, in the Greater Kansas City Area. In 1996, she moved to Texas, where she became a third-grade and a fifth-grade teacher at Hunters Creek Elementary in Spring Branch Independent School District.

In 2006, Frison came to Katy, where she held a number of roles at Griffin Elementary. She served for 10 years at Griffin, working as an instructional coordinator, instructional coach, math liaison, and fourth and fifth-grade math and science teacher.

In 2016, Frison joined Beck Junior High as assistant principal. She later became assistant principal at Adams Junior High, where she helped in the hiring process. She also helped design the school’s logo and branding, as well as with the opening of that campus.

Frison holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Educational Management with Principal Certification from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

“Being named principal of Winborn Elementary is the highlight of my career,” Frison said. “I am excited to collaborate with staff, students, and parents as we continue to support the legacy of excellence in the Winborn community.”