Oakbend Medical Center Power Of The Purse A Virtual Success

OakBend Medical Center’s Power of the Purse raised over $10,000 this year. The virtual event offered two sponsorship levels which included meals from Gringos along with a pitcher of margaritas and a floral arrangement created by LC Floral.

Once again Melissa Wilson was the emcee of the event and there was video drop-in to the sponsors homes or offices during the event.  The sponsors this year included:

Marc Jacob:

  • Christy Willman
  • May/Norma
  • Laura Freudenberger

Chanel:

  • Newton Realty
  • Janice Knight

Coach:

  • Marilyn Phillips
  • Irene Helsinger
  • Patti Parish-Kaminski
  • Abby King

OakBend Medical Center plans to do Power of the Purse next year in April. Log onto www.oakbendmedcenter.org to check the date and location in the near future.