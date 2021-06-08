Oakbend Medical Center Power Of The Purse A Virtual Success

OakBend Medical Center’s Power of the Purse raised over $10,000 this year. The virtual event offered two sponsorship levels which included meals from Gringos along with a pitcher of margaritas and a floral arrangement created by LC Floral.

Once again Melissa Wilson was the emcee of the event and there was video drop-in to the sponsors homes or offices during the event. The sponsors this year included:

Marc Jacob:

Christy Willman

May/Norma

Laura Freudenberger

Chanel:

Newton Realty

Janice Knight

Coach:

Marilyn Phillips

Irene Helsinger

Patti Parish-Kaminski

Abby King