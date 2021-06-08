Oakbend Medical Center Power Of The Purse A Virtual Success

OakBend Medical Center’s Power of the Purse raised over $10,000 this year. The virtual event offered two sponsorship levels which included meals from Gringos along with a pitcher of margaritas and a floral arrangement created by LC Floral.
Once again Melissa Wilson was the emcee of the event and there was video drop-in to the sponsors homes or offices during the event. The sponsors this year included:
Marc Jacob:
- Christy Willman
- May/Norma
- Laura Freudenberger
Chanel:
- Newton Realty
- Janice Knight
Coach:
- Marilyn Phillips
- Irene Helsinger
- Patti Parish-Kaminski
- Abby King
OakBend Medical Center plans to do Power of the Purse next year in April. Log onto www.oakbendmedcenter.org to check the date and location in the near future.