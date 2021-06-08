Liberty Opry Closes It’s Doors After 28 Years

After 28 years of music, laughter and fun, it is time to say goodbye. Liberty Opry will be closing its’ doors with one final show:

June 26, 2021 – 50s & 60s SPECIALTY SHOW – 6 pm ($25)

Featuring: SHAKE, RATTLE and ROLL, A unique all female East Texas Tribute Show Group – LeAnn Bemis, Debi Comis, Brenda Spencer and Tavie Spivey …The magical music of the 50’s and 60’s is reborn through this unique ALL-female East Texas Tribute show group. It will be an unforgettable evening of “Music, Comedy, Memories and More”. Backed by Jay Cantu, the Liberty Opry Band and comedy with “Booger Lee”. A show you won’t want to miss!

The past few years have been very difficult and with heavy hearts we are announcing the closing of the Liberty Opry. We have tried to keep it going, however, we can no longer operate and maintain the facility.

We have had the honor and privilege to sing, play and laugh alongside some truly gifted musicians and vocalists, and a great comedian. We have met and become friends with so many wonderful people. We thank you all for your support and friendship. Most of all, we want to thank the Liberty Opry Band for their incredible talent and unwavering loyalty. You simply amazed us with your music on each show.

Rick Burton, drummer extraordinaire

Jim Cox, amazing lead guitarist and vocalist (the Cox family were the original owners and operators of the Liberty Opry)

Michael Garrett, our newest and fabulous bass player

Calvin Gainey, awesome keyboardist, vocalist, sound engineer

Brian Thomas, phenomenal steel guitarist (and a few other instruments)

Larry “Booger Lee” Etheridge – comedian with the greatest antics, facial expressions and delivery

Special mention and thank you to:

Judy Etheridge and Kathy Sowell, the “ticket booth” ladies. Always there and always ready.

Ray Sowell – played acoustic guitar, known for his ‘Ray Price voice’, and emceed for many years at the Opry

Andy and Jimmy Lingenfelter and Mike Loftin – horn players for many specialty and oldies shows

Previous band members Rodney Smith and John Ray Baxter

To ALL of the excellent guest singers and entertainers that have graced our stage – locally and nationally – we thank you and applaud you.

Even though we are closing, we will still be available to play at other locations and events. We will update you through social media and check our website www.libertyopry.com for future bookings.

God Bless you all – thank you for the memories. You will be forever in our hearts.