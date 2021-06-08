Harris County Commissioners Court To Resume In-Person Meetings

Harris County Commissioners Court will resume in-person meetings Tuesday, June 8. Commissioners court began holding virtual meetings after community spread of COVID-19 was first detected in March 2020.

Meetings will continue to be live-streamed and offer public access to residents who wish to address court, but unable to physically attend. Capacity will be limited to 75%. Members of the public who attend in person will be required to wear a mask and be subject to temperature screenings.

During a break in the proceedings, Judge Lina Hidalgo will hold a media availability to provide an update on county efforts to combat COVID-19.